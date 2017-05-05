Vanguard Armoured Infantry Brigade Tested

(Source: British Army; issued May 05, 2017)

The UK's Vanguard Armoured Infantry Brigade has been given short notice to deploy on a 'high-readiness verification' exercise.



Units from 20th Armoured Infantry Brigade, with its Headquarters in Germany, is currently fulfilling the role of the United Kingdom's High-Readiness Vanguard Armoured Infantry Brigade (VAIB) and is presently held at the highest state of readiness within the 3rd (United Kingdom) Division - 'The Reaction Force'.



Following a short notice deployment order issued last week elements of the VAIB and Vanguard Support Brigade (VSB) deployed onto the Sennelager Training Area in Northern Germany as part of a Readiness Verification Exercise.



Exercise BRIGHT GAUNTLET is designed to test and demonstrate the deployability of the units and was executed by the 3rd Division Headquarters to assure the General Officer Commanding (GOC) that those held at High-Readiness were ready and able to deploy if required.



Addressing personnel deployed on the exercise, Commander 20th Armoured Infantry Brigade, Brigadier Mike Elviss said: "Preparing for war is our core business and this exercise is all about assuring the GOC that we are indeed ready and we are prepared for war should the call to action come.”



'Great honour'



As part of 20 Armoured Infantry Brigade, The 1st Battalion The Princess of Wales's Royal Regiment (1 PWRR), who provide the Armoured Infantry component of the VAIB, deployed on the exercise with 1 Armoured Medical Regiment (1AMR), who are part of the Vanguard Support Brigade (VSB). The support brigade provides the logistic, equipment and medical support to the VAIB.



Corporal James Boyce, 1PWRR, said: "As a Battalion we are all prepared, ready to move and react to any task played upon on us. I’m very proud of my Battalion and of my Regiment, it’s a great honour to have this title bestowed upon us.”



The exercise finished with a tactical demonstration delivered by 1PWRR, while 1AMR handled simulated casualties to demonstrate its ability to deploy a medical station in support of operations.



Lance Corporal Paul Flynn, 1AMR added: “As a regiment we train constantly to maintain our readiness; everyone within the medical capability is confident we can do our jobs and deliver our role if called upon to do so.”



