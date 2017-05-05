10th Combat Aviation Brigade Deploys to Poland In Support of Operation Atlantic Resolve

(Source: US Army 4th Infantry Division; issued May 5, 2017)

POWIDZ, Poland --- 10th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), 10th Mountain Division (LI), U.S. Army Europe, began moving aircraft and personnel to the Powidz Military Air Base, Poland, this week in preparation for continued training exercises as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve.



Approximately 50 Soldiers, three UH-60L Black Hawk helicopters, and equipment arrived over the past week, establishing a U.S. Army Aviation presence at the air base.



The brigade's Task Force Falcon, which includes 1-501st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion from Fort Bliss, Texas, will continue moving other aircraft, such as AH-64 Apache and CH-47 Chinook helicopters, in the coming weeks.



"I talk about Poland as the center of gravity," said U.S. Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, U.S. Army Europe, on a recent planning trip to Powidz. "Well, this is the center of the center of gravity. This is it. This is the hub for all of northern Europe, the Baltics."



By the start of summer 2017, U.S. Army Soldiers and Aviators based in Poland will participate in multi-national, training exercises alongside NATO Allies and Partners. Saber Strike is one such field training exercise these Poland-based units are slated to support, which will include a division-sized element from the Royal Danish Army working with members of the Lithuanian Armed Forces to complete training objectives. Falcon's Talon, a culminating training event for 10th Combat Aviation Brigade occurring at the end of their Europe rotation, will test the brigade's cumulative knowledge and assess its ability to handle potential contingencies in the region.



10th CAB's Task Force Falcon currently has personnel, aircraft, and equipment in Germany, Latvia, Romania and Poland.



The brigade is the first aviation brigade deployed to eastern Europe as a demonstration of continued U.S. commitment to the collective security of Europe through the deployment of rotational units committed to the enduring peace and stability in the region.



Operation Atlantic Resolve is the demonstration of the United States' commitment to the collective security of eastern Europe through the deployment of rotational U.S. forces in cooperation with NATO Allies and partner nations. Led by a division-level tactical headquarters, these rotational units provide a persistent presence and a robust combat capability to strengthen the NATO Alliance, deter regional threats, and respond to crisis.



