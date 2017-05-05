What Is the Strong Europe Tank Challenge?

(Source: US Army in Europe; posted May 5, 2017)

This is the first Europe-wide tank challenge taking place at Grafenwoehr Training Area since 1991.



U.S. Army Europe and the German Army will co-host the Strong Europe Tank Challenge at Grafenwoehr Training Area, May 7-12, 2017.







Platoons from six NATO and partner nations are scheduled to take part in the challenge. The participants are: Austria, France, Germany, Poland, Ukraine and the United States.



Participating units will be tested on offensive and defensive operations as well as tasks including vehicle identification, battle damage assessment and precision maneuvers.



The Strong Europe Tank Challenge is designed to project a dynamic presence, foster military partnership, promote interoperability, and provides an environment for sharing tactics, techniques and procedures.



