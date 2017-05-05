DOD Announces Commencement of the Ballistic Missile Defense Review

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 5, 2017)

Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Dana W. White provided the following:



Today, Secretary Jim Mattis directed the commencement of the Ballistic Missile Defense Review to identify ways to strengthen missile-defense capabilities, rebalance homeland and theater defense priorities, and provide the necessary policy and strategy framework for our nation's missile defense systems. Defending the nation and U.S. interests abroad from ballistic missiles is one of the department's highest priorities.



The review, running concurrent to the Nuclear Posture Review, will be led by the deputy secretary of defense and the vice chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, and include interagency partners. The process will culminate in a final report and will be delivered to the president by the end of the year.



(ends)



