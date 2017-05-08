Turkey’s Kale, Rolls-Royce Launch Joint Venture to Produce Jet Engines

(Source: Daily Sabah; published May 8, 2017)

Kale Group, one of Turkey's leading defense contractors, will a launch a joint venture with the British automotive and aviation giant Rolls-Royce to develop and manufacture jet engines.



Kale Group aims to develop jet engines for civilian and military use, especially for the Turkey's domestically-built fighter jet project TF-X.



Rolls-Royce previously declared its interest in the TF-X project, and the company CEO Warren East visited Turkey in October 2016 to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım for the company's possible role in the project.



A press conference was held Monday in Istanbul to acknowledge the nature of the partnership. The joint venture named "TAEC Aircraft Engine Industry Corporation" will be established by Kale and Rolls-Royce with 51 percent and 49 percent shares, respectively.



Rolls-Royce Defense Aviation Unit President Chris Cholerton said that the joint venture will design an engine for TF-X from scratch and its intellectual property rights will remain in Turkey.



Kale Group Vice President Osman Okyay stated that as the first TF-X is expected to fly by 2023, it is their target for the engine to go into use, whereas they expect that they would launch serial production by 2030.



The TF-X project is deemed to be of crucial importance in replacing the ageing F-16 fighter jets, which form the backbone of Turkish Air Force. The first batch of the jets are expected to be delivered by 2023, the centennial of the Turkish Republic.



Kale is already in a partnership with U.S. aerospace giant Pratt & Whitney and the joint venture produces F-135 engine parts of F-35 fighter jets.



Group company Kale Aviation also supplies structural parts and sub-assembly services to civilian and military aviation giants including Boeing, Airbus, Spirit, Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin.



(ends)



Rolls-Royce and Kale Group Create Defence Aero Engine Joint Venture

(Source: Rolls-Royce plc; issued May 8, 2017)

Rolls-Royce and Kale Group, a major partner in global and national defence and aerospace industries, have announced the formation of a joint venture company to target aero engine opportunities in Turkey.



Kale Group will own 51 per cent and Rolls-Royce 49 per cent of the joint venture, which aims to develop aircraft engines for Turkey, initially targeting the TF-X National Fighter Jet Project. The agreement was signed at a ceremony in Istanbul today attended by Osman Okyay, Deputy CEO of Kale Group and Chris Cholerton, Rolls-Royce, President - Defence Aerospace.



Osman Okyay said: “Today we are very pleased and proud to be uniting our energy with one of the biggest jet engine makers of the world. This partnership is a milestone in the development of the aerospace and defence industries of Turkey.”



Chris Cholerton said: “We are delighted to announce this new Joint Venture and to have the opportunity to work together with Kale to develop the national engine for TF-X.”



Kale Group is the contractor for the Turbojet engine development project, a milestone in Turkey’s aim to produce domestic aircraft engines.



The establishment of the joint venture is subject to the usual legal approvals.





Kale Group entered the defence and aerospace industry in 1987 and is a tier one supplier for many global defence and aerospace companies - including Lockheed Martin, Boeing and Airbus - and is a leading supplier to many important international programmes, including the Joint Strike Fighter (F-35) project. Kale is a major partner in Turkey’s defence and aerospace industries, participating in Turkey’s first National Infantry Rifle and Turbojet engine.



-ends-

