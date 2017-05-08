Boeing Demonstrates Airborne Networking System
(Source: Boeing Co.; issued May 8, 2017)
Boeing says that its Talon HATE pod provides secure, integrated communications capabilities to aircraft, such as the F-15C and F-22, that could not previously share information. (Boeing photo)
ARLINGTON, Va. --- Boeing and the U.S. Air Force recently demonstrated that multiple aircraft and ground stations can efficiently and securely communicate using the Boeing-developed Talon HATE airborne networking system.
During flight testing at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Talon HATE pods on two F-15C aircraft enabled test pilots to share information through the military’s Link 16, Common Data Link and Wideband Global SATCOM satellites.
The tests also validated intra-flight datalink network capabilities used by F-22 aircraft.
Pilots using the system can transmit information quickly between the F-15C and other Air Force aircraft and weapon systems, enabling efficient information sharing in real time.
“We’ve completed developmental flight test,” said Lt. Col. Christopher Bradley, Air Force Talon HATE manager. “We look forward to fielding this system, not only to immediately provide aircrews with actionable information faster and at a higher quality, but also to help the Air Force learn important lessons for the employment of tactical gateway systems in the future.”
“This aerial network is a giant leap forward in tactical fighter capability with real-time connectivity and expanded information sharing,” said Paul Geery, vice president, Phantom Works Mission Solutions and Boeing’s Talon HATE program manager. “We are now demonstrating secure datalink connections between F-15Cs and F-22s in a way that integrates information for the pilot into a common operating picture.”
Boeing will conduct additional tests later this year with advanced sensors, which will offer improved aircraft targeting capabilities.
(ends)
US Air Force Networks F-15 and F-22 Fighters – In Flight! (excerpt)
(Source: The Register; posted May 9, 2017)
By Simon Sharwood
The United States Air Force has successfully networked its F-22 Raptor and F-15 Eagle aircraft under the “Talon HATE” program.
The F-15 first flew in 1972 and has been in service since the late 1970s, while the F-22 entered service two decades later. The latter aircraft had some data networking capabilities, but the F-15's vintage means it lacked that ability and some of the sensors that are standard kit on the F-22.
Both aircraft are still flying and it's assumed that will be the case for decades to come. But tactics have moved on and it's now assumed that military aircraft will be able to exchange data in real time to allow better battlefield management.
Hence the Talon HATE program, which adds new sensors to the F-15 plus the ability to send data from those devices, and the plane's other systems, to facilities on Earth's surface. The new kit resides in a pod carried beneath the craft. (…)
The Talon HATE pod was pressed into service during a “recent developmental flight test” that saw F-15s communicate over Link 16, Common Data Link and Wideband Global SATCOM satellites, and share data with F-22s flying at the same time. Signals bounced off satellites and also through ground facilities.
Link 16 is a NATO comms protocol that can achieve 31.6, 57.6, or 115.2 kilobits per seconds in flight. Common Data Link is a US protocol that can hit 274 Mbit/s. The wideband SATCOM is hoped to deliver total bandwidth of 2.4 Gbit/s. (end of excerpt)
Click here for the full story, on The Register website.
-ends-