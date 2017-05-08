South Korea’s LIG Nex1 Land-Attack Missile Cleared for Service

(Source: Aviation Week & Space Technology; posted May 8, 2017)

By Kim Minseok and Bradley Perrett

A test launch of the South Korean Tactical Ship-to-Land Missile. TSLM is based on the Haeseong 1 anti-ship missile. (DAPA photo)

If war breaks out on the Korean peninsula, South Korea and the U.S. will want to throw an immense volley of precision ordnance. The Republic of Korea Navy will soon begin adding more to the stockpile of available weapons, following the South Korean Defense Ministry approval of defense manufacturer LIG Nex1's ship-to-land missile program for production.The weapon will extend the navy’s land-attack capability to its frigates. Another LIG Nex1 weapon, close to deployment, will offer an efficient method of dealing with a maritime problem: North Korea’s huge force of patrol boats and hovercraft.The first of the two new missiles, Tactical Ship-to-Land Missile (TSLM), will supplement the larger Hyunmu 3 cruise missile already deployed on destroyers. Unlike Hyunmu 3, it will be entirely under the control of the navy, not the joint chiefs of staff.Production will begin in 2018 for deployment in the following year, says the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA). Development began in 2011 and was completed this year, says DAPA, part of the Defense Ministry. LIG Nex1 is likely to market TSLM internationally.For the second weapon, much like a multiple-launch rocket system but carried at sea and using homing rounds, deployment is due after October 2017, as the patrol-boat killers enter service.The ministry’s Agency for Defense Development probably contributed technological underpinnings for both weapons, as it often does in indigenous programs; LIG Nex1’s role would have been full-scale development, including detail design and production.TSLM has been developed by adapting the LIG Nex1 SSM-700K Haeseong 1 anti-ship missile, which weighs 718 kg (1,580 lb.) with its launch booster, 20% more than the Boeing RGM-84 Harpoon but less than half as much as the 1,500-kg Hyunmu 3. Haeseong 1 has the same 340-mm (13.4-in.) diameter as Harpoon but, at 5.46 m (17.9 ft). with the booster, is about 80 cm (2.6 ft.) longer; TSLM presumably has the same dimensions as Haeseong 1.Warhead size in TSLM is increased from that of Haeseong 1 by omitting the radar seeker. The warhead is a cluster payload for attacking soft targets, such as vehicles, over an area about as big as two soccer fields, says DAPA. That suggests an area of around 1.6 hectares (4 acres).TSLM relies on inertial and satellite navigation systems for guidance; signals from U.S. GPS and Russian Glonass satellite constellations can be used. Haeseong 1 has inertial and GPS satellite navigation, which it needs to bring its seeker onto the target. (end of excerpt)-ends-