USS Essex Returns to Sea After Upgrades, Maintenance

(Source: US Navy; issued May 5, 2017)

The amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) transits San Diego Bay while getting underway for sea trials, marking the end of a post-deployment planned maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo)

SAN DIEGO --- The Wasp-class multi-purpose amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) returned to sea May 3 for sea trials, marking the end of a post-deployment planned maintenance availability, which began in March 2016.



“More than two years of detailed planning and close coordination with both uniformed and civilian partners has enabled Essex to begin sea trials a day ahead of schedule and under budget,” said Essex’s Commanding Officer, Capt. Brian Quin. “It has been a complete team effort to do all this so well.”



Sea trials are held after any large PMA period involving major construction or reconstruction of a ship. During this time, the ship’s systems and equipment will be subjected to rigorous testing and evaluation. These evolutions include anchor drop tests, steering tests and testing of the ship’s aqueous film-forming foam system, which is one of the ship’s fire-fighting sprinkler systems.



“These sea trials are imperative to ensure the quality of work during the PMA is beneficial and to identify any potential issues to be addressed upon our return to San Diego,” said Senior Chief Intelligence Specialist Dwayne Edmonds.



Along with testing the ship’s equipment, this time at sea is used to test the ship’s crew. Sailors will conduct and be evaluated on a series of assessments, including firefighting, boat recovery man overboard drills, and weapons qualifications.



Many of the crew members said they were excited to be finished with the availability and anxious to test the ship's capabilities.



“I’m so excited right now,” said Personnel Specialist Seaman Kaleb Smith. “I feel like this is a great time to not only work on my technical skills in my rating, but also take part in the ship-wide evolutions and drills.”



Quin was impressed with his ship and the crew who carried her out to sea once again. "I could not be prouder of this fine ship and the outstanding Sailors who tirelessly work to give her life. It is good to be at sea again where the mighty Essex belongs," said Quin.



USS Abraham Lincoln Completes Final Fast Cruise Before Redelivery

(Source: US Navy; issued May 08, 2017)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va --- The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) spent the final days of its four-year refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) completing its official "fast cruise" May 2-7, in preparation for the ship's long-awaited return to the fleet this month.



The fast cruise was Lincoln's last training simulation before departing Newport News Shipbuilding in Newport News, Virginia. The purpose of the fast cruise was to have the full focus of Lincoln's crew on training, drills and ship-wide evolutions designed to allow Lincoln and her crew to build the confidence and proficiency to return to sea.



"The fast cruise helped us to solidify team work and processes within our damage control, engineering and medical response teams as well as identify and repair any defects within our operating systems," said Lincoln's training officer, Lt. Cmdr. Paul Henderson. "Our ship is ready to return to the fleet, but what is even more imperative is that our Sailors are ready to get underway and respond to casualties to protect our ship and our crew."



Since February, the crew has been simulating various underway emergency scenarios to include general quarters, man overboard, abandon ship, propulsion plant casualty drills and fire drills all focused on ensuring Lincoln Sailors are performing as an operational team before returning to the fleet.



"The training scenarios and ship-wide drills we've executed these last few months are skills that Sailors can lose when faced with such a long RCOH period," said Command Master Chief James Stedding. "Being in the shipyards and not being Sailors at sea, required us to be more focused and diligent about training. The excellent response we've seen from all training teams and the ship has proved we are ready to be both firefighters and warfighters at sea."



The various simulations have allowed Sailors a more hands-on experience to familiarize themselves with their underway responsibilities, take ownership of their spaces and equipment and continue to increase shipboard knowledge and damage control effectiveness.



Abraham Lincoln is the fifth Nimitz-class aircraft carrier to complete RCOH, a major lifecycle milestone at Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries in Newport News. She returns to the fleet as one of the most modern and technologically-advanced Nimitz-class aircraft carriers in service and will continue to be a vital part of the nation's defense for an additional 25 years.



USS Ronald Reagan Departs for Sea Trials

(Source: US Navy; issued May 08, 2017)

PACIFIC OCEAN --- The Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), departed Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) May 7.



Ronald Reagan's crew shifted colors at 11:54 a.m. and made way to conduct sea trials in the final phase of the ship's selective restricted availability (SRA) maintenance period, which began January 10.



"I am extremely proud of the Reagan crew's accomplishments up to this point of our SRA period," said Capt. Buzz Donnelly, commanding officer. "We are all looking forward to completing sea trials and returning to operations in the 7th Fleet."



During sea trials, Ronald Reagan's crew will undergo multiple training and qualification exercises to include engineering and medical drills as well as air, flight deck and hangar bay operations to evaluate the performance of Sailors and their departments.



"A major priority is the safety of our crew as we continue to refine our mission readiness of our ship, and crew and return to sea," said Donnelly. "To achieve maximum readiness, it is imperative that we make every effort to identify and reduce risk."



According to Donnelly, with Ronald Reagan's newest technology and well-experienced crew, her return to operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet will mark a significant milestone for the forward-deployed naval forces, reaffirming the United States commitment to the region.



"The crew has worked tirelessly to get the ship ready to succeed at our mission at sea," said Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, executive officer. "In partnership with our SRF (ship repair facility), Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Sumitomo Heavy Industries teammates, we've been able to complete a tremendous amount of work in a very compressed period. The ship is clearly in an improved material condition and we're excited to be back into operations."



Ronald Reagan's departure from Yokosuka marks the first time the ship has been underway since completing her 2016 patrol Nov. 21, 2017.



Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.



