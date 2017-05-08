Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 8, 2017)

Northrop Grumman Space & Mission Systems Corp., Colorado Springs, Colorado, is being awarded $332,000,000 for a modification to the Joint National Integration Center Research and Development (JRDC) H95001-10-D-0001 contract to increase the estimated maximum from $3,850,000,000 to $4,182,000,000 and extend the period of performance of task orders.



The period of performance for task orders under this contract may extend up to nine months (May 4, 2018).



Under this modification, the contractor will continue to provide Missile Defense Agency and Department of Defense with:

-- enterprise-level technical integration and Ballistic Missile Defense System (BMDS)-level operational integration products and services;

-- support the definition, development, and test and evaluation of integrated missile defense capabilities;

-- support warfighters in the exercise of missile defense readiness, wargame command and control procedures, operational concepts, and doctrinal requirements;

-- operational support to the BMDS; and

-- information technology (IT) services to include IT operations, maintenance and infrastructure development in support of the Chief Information Officer.



The Missile Defense Agency, Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, is the contracting activity.



