Lightning IIs Complete Successful European Deployment

(Source: US Air Force; issued May 08, 2017)

An F-35A assigned to the 34th Fighter Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, takes off from RAF Lakenheath, England, on May 7, concluding the aircraft’s first training deployment in Europe. (USAF photo)

RAF LAKENHEATH, England --- Eight F-35A Lightning IIs from the 34th Fighter Squadron, along with supporting units and equipment from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, completed the first F-35A training deployment to Europe, May 7.



While at RAF Lakenheath, the squadron flew 76 sorties and tallied more than 154 flying hours (Emphasis added—Ed.) alongside F-15s from the 48th Fighter Wing.



"This exercise provided our pilots with the opportunity to practice working together to solve complex tactical scenarios using integrated operations that optimized both the F-35 and F-15's capabilities,” said Lt. Col. Jason Zumwalt, 493rd Fighter Squadron commander. “We found that by working together, we can achieve a higher level of performance than either aircraft can achieve alone."



During the training deployment, the aircraft forward deployed to Estonia and Bulgaria to maximize training opportunities, build partnerships with allied air forces and familiarize Airmen with Europe’s broad and diverse operating conditions.



"This deployment was a great opportunity for the 34th [FS] and the 48th [FW] to practice 4th and 5th generation fighter integration tactics,” Zumwalt said. “It was an honor to host the 34th [FS] at RAF Lakenheath, where we were able to integrate our operations in a shared workspace."



This training deployment highlighted the complementary capabilities of these different aircraft. It also assisted in validating and refining the bed-down procedures of the fifth generation, multi-role fighter aircraft in the United Kingdom. RAF Lakenheath is scheduled to receive its first permanent F-35A Lightning IIs in 2021.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: The first six F-35As arrived in the UK on April 15, with another two – which had stopped over in Bangor, Maine, because of a technical glitch during the ferry flight – following on April 18.

Consequently, their stay in Europe covered 23 days, and not the “several weeks” the US Air Force had initially said.

Little or no information has been provided about their activities in Europe, except for the fact that two aircraft flew to Lithuania on April 25 for a six-hour excursion, and to Bulgaria on April 28 for a similarly short, half-day visit.

Given that the above press release says the eight F-35s flew 76 sorties and 154 flight hours, each aircraft flew, on average, one sortie and two flight hours every three days, or about two sorties per week – and this presuming the totals do not include the transatlantic crossings out and back.)



