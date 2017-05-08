Poland Launches Maritime Patrol Aircraft Tender

(Source: Forecast International; issued May 08, 2017)

WARSAW -- The Polish Ministry of National Defense has kicked off a competition to supply its armed forces with new maritime patrol aircraft (MPAs). The request for information (RFI) issued by the MoND requires participating vendors to provide offers to the Polish Armaments Inspectorate by May 31. It calls for the new platforms to be able to conduct missions involving reconnaissance and anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare.



The Polish Defense Ministry's aim is to find new-build replacements for the existing fleets of Soviet-designed An-28 and M-28 Bryza (variants of which are knockoffs of the An-28) MPAs. The latter are produced in Poland by PZL Mielic, a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky.



The new aircraft will be deployed at the 44th Kaszuby-Darlowo airbase located near Poland's Baltic Sea coastline. Poland has not disclosed the number of aircraft it intends to procure, nor the estimated price tag for the entire project.



-ends-

