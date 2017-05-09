Saab at IMDEX Asia 2017

Defence and security company Saab will exhibit at the IMDEX Asia 2017 international martime defence exhibition and conference, at the Changi Exhibition Centre, Singapore, from 16 to 18 May. Please visit us at Stand P21 in the main exhibition hall.



IMDEX Asia is a key event for the expanding Asia Pacific naval market. Saab has a strong presence at IMDEX to underline our long-standing commitment to the Republic of Singapore and to reinforce our links across the entire region.



“In Asia Pacfic Saab is well-established as a source of the most advanced naval technology. The range of capabilities we possess within a single company is truly unique. At IMDEX we will show submarines and other underwater systems, warships, maritime patrol aircraft and airborne early warning. We will bring advanced sensors, weapons and command and control – and demonstrate how Saab can combine all of this to deliver full spectrum maritime defence,” says Dan Enstedt, head of Saab Asia Pacific.



“IMDEX is particularly auspicious this year as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Republic of Singapore Navy. Saab and Sweden have been proud partners with the RSN for most of those 50 years and we look forward to greeting our many friends here during the show,” says Lars Rönnquist, head of Saab Singapore.



At IMDEX Asia 2017 Saab will exhibit products and solutions from our product portfolio across the maritime and air domains. This will include:



Swordfish maritime patrol aircraft (MPA). With Swordfish Saab has redefined the concept of high-end, cost-effective MPA operations. Swordfish delivers the full range of operational capabilities needed for tactical and strategic ISR with the complete ability to conduct all ASW and ASuW missions on a long-range, high-performance but affordable platform.



Next-generation submarine and warship technoloy. Saab is building the A26 submarine, the world’s most modern conventional submarine. The A26 is eminetly suited to global operations but, as a modular design, it can also be closely tailored to the specific needs of individual nations. Saab’s next-genertion corvette brings the same level of advanced technology and smart design to the surface fleet.



Naval combat systems, missiles and radars.Saab can deliver the complete range of naval warfare capabilities, including the Sea Giraffe radar, RBS 15 missile system, electronic warfare and communications -- all integrated with advanced combat management systems and fire control for every class of vessel.



GlobalEye, Saab’s revolutionary multi-role airborne surveillance system. With its all-new Erieye ER radar, advanced C4I and multi-mission capabilities, GlobalEye uniquely combines the roles of airborne early warning and control, maritime patrol and ground surveillance all in a single platform.



VTS and port management. Saab’s vessel traffic and port management systems control harbours of all sizes and complex traffic flows in waterways and coastal regions. Saab’s complete range of maritime traffic systems secure safe travel and support economic growth.



ROV and AUV systems. Saab is a leader in remotely operated and autonomous underwater systems for complex missions. The AUV62-MR and Double Eagle SAROV provide a unique mix of mine countermeasures capabilty and can act with the SAM3 minesweeping USV to assure safety and access for ports and sea lanes.



