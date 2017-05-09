Airbus Awards 5-Year UH-72A Logistics Support Contract to Safran Electronics & Defense, Avionics USA, LLC

(Source: Safran; issued May 09, 2017)

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas --- Texas-based Safran Electronics & Defense, Avionics USA, LLC. will provide Contractor Logistics Support (CLS) services to Airbus Helicopters Inc. for the U.S. Army fleet of UH-72A Lakota Helicopters.



Airbus Helicopters Inc., a U.S. affiliate of the global aerospace and defense company Airbus, was awarded a 5-year CLS contract by the U.S. Army in mid-December 2016. Airbus Helicopters subsequently contracted with Safran Electronics & Defense, Avionics USA, as a direct supplier in support of the Lakota fleet. Safran is the sole source provider of the autopilot system for the UH-72A aircraft.



Under Airbus Helicopters direction, Safran will provide support to Army, and Army National Guard bases in 43 states as well as Kwajalein, Guam, Puerto Rico and Germany. The largest concentration of UH-72As is based at Fort Rucker, in Alabama, where the aircraft are used by the Army for Initial Entry Rotary Wing flight training of new pilots.





Safran Electronics & Defense, Avionics USA, LLC. has previously received FAA certifications (STC) for several aircraft and helicopters, as Eurocopter EC 120 and Eurocopter EC 130 B4, along with flight controls for a number of other OEM aircraft.



Safran is a leading international high-technology group with three core businesses: Aerospace, Defence and Security (ongoing divestiture of Security business). Operating worldwide, the Group has 66,500 employees (Security included) and generated sales of 15.8 billion euros in 2016 (excluding Security).



Safran Electronics & Defense, Avionics USA, LLC. is one of the major subsidiary of Safran Electronics & Defense. Safran Electronics & Defense is a European leader in avionics, optronics and electronics and critical software for both civil and military markets.



