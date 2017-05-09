The PARS Product Family Passes the Torch to the Third Generation

(Source: FNSS; issued May 09, 2017)

The PARS III is the third generation of wheeled armored combat vehicles developed by Turkey’s FNSS, and in its 8x8 version it weighs 30 tonnes. It will be unveiled at the IDEF show in Istanbul. (FNSS photo)

The PARS tactical wheeled armoured vehicle family of FNSS will make an appearance at IDEF 2017 with its third-generation members. The PARS III 8x8 and PARS III 6x6 will be showcased to visitors for the first time in the IDEF 2017 exhibition.



Both vehicles boast the highest wheel navigation and lowest turn radius of their classes. The two-seat driver’s cabin at the front of the vehicles offers a 180° horizontal field of vision and a high level of driving safety and comfort. Thanks to their armour systems with modular designs, the hulls of the vehicles can be brought up to the specific level of protection required by the user.



The hull shape, underbelly structure, base plates and specially developed mine-resistant seats are all designed to protect personnel against high-level mine threats and improvised explosive devices (IEDs). The PARS III 8x8 and PARS III 6x6 offer the protection level of mine-resistant vehicles produced for personnel transport, while also possessing the capabilities expected of a modern armoured combat vehicle.



The modular connection of the vehicle subsystems to the mine-resistant hull ensures easy maintenance and replacement. The easy maintenance and easy replacement of moving parts and the power transmission systems, in particular, make these vehicles superior to their counterparts. The power pack architecture, which allows disassembly and reassembly in less than 60 minutes, allows the user to replace the engine in the field as an additional benefit.



K. Nail Kurt, General Manager and CEO of FNSS, says that the development of the PARS product family is a reflection of FNSS' innovative side: “In a rather crowded market with many products, the PARS product family successfully stands out with its innovative features. The vehicle is used both in Asia and the Middle East, which demonstrates its ability to adapt to different environmental conditions and technical requirements. With the PARS III, FNSS clearly demonstrates that it will continue to develop this vehicle family, and that it will continue to provide users with the most up-to-date solutions at all times."



(ends)



KAPLAN-30: Next Generation Armoured Fighting Vehicle with High Level of Protection

(Source: FNSS; issued May 09, 2017)

In IDEF 2017, FNSS is launching the KAPLAN-30, the new and more advanced model of its Next Generation Armoured Fighting Vehicle (NGAFV) product family. Compared with the KAPLAN-15 and KAPLAN-20, which are the amphibious members of the KAPLAN family, the KAPLAN-30 draws attention with its high interior volume and high level of protection. Continuing to take heed of its potential customers’ requirements and to develop unique technologies, FNSS decided to develop the KAPLAN-30 NGAFV after noting the need for a higher weight vehicle in its class.



The vehicle has an average power-to-weight ratio of 20 HP/ton depending on its combat weight, an automatic transmission and the ability to operate jointly with main battle tanks. Moreover, through the integration of different subsystems, the vehicle can execute a broad variety of missions. With its ballistic armour and high level of protection against mines, KAPLAN-30 ensures the highest level of safety to the military personnel on-board. The ground clearance of the vehicle, the floor surface, the seating layout and height have all been designed according to the needed level of protection against mines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).



The hull of the KAPLAN-30 NGAFV is manufactured from ballistic materials and assembled using a ballistic welding technique. The power pack cabin and the expanded driver area are located in the front of the vehicle, while the gunner and the commander areas are located in the middle. The personnel carrier configuration can carry eight troops at the rear, while the configuration with the armed turret can carry six personnel. The increased usable inner volume of the KAPLAN 30 NGAFV enables the user to transport more mission equipment and ammunition on-board the vehicle.



K. Nail Kurt, General Manager and CEO of FNSS, says that the KAPLAN-30 represents the peak of the ACV class, noting that: “Behind the KAPLAN-30 lies FNSS’ over 30 years of experience, as well as its operational know-how resulting from thousands of FNSS-made ACVs. The vehicle we have made is the leader of its class in every way.



“One of the most important points which makes us proud of the KAPLAN-30 is that we have designed a vehicle that is balanced in all its capabilities, and in which an improvement in any one of its features – such as survivability, mobility, payload and interior volume – has not negatively impacted another. We are fully confident that the KAPLAN-30 will, in the coming period, become one of the significant players of the market.”



-ends-

