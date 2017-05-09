DoD Releases Revised Military Intelligence Program (MIP) Request for Fiscal Year 2017

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 09, 2017)

The Department of Defense released today the revised Military Intelligence Program (MIP) top line budget request for Fiscal Year 2017 that was disclosed to the public on Feb. 9, 2016. The $16.8 billion is now updated to include additional funding above the initial president's budget request for the MIP. The total, which includes both the base budget and Overseas Contingency Operations funding, is $18.5 billion.



The department determined that releasing this top line figure does not jeopardize any classified activities within the MIP. No other MIP budget figures or program details will be released, as they remain classified for national security reasons.



