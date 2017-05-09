Defense Ministry: PLA Rocket Force Test-Fires New-Type Missile Weapons

(Source: China Military; issued May 09, 2017)

BEIJING --- The Rocket Force of the Chinese People's Liberation Army(PLA) recently conducted an operational test for its new-type missile weapons in waters of the Bohai Sea and achieved the expected results, said the Information Bureau of China's Ministry of National Defense(MND) on Tuesday.



China's MND Information Bureau was asked by the media on Tuesday to confirm whether the PLA Rocket Force had conducted a trial firing of missile recently.



The Information Bureau answered that, to improve the troops' capability of carrying out missions and efficiently deal with national security threats, the PLA Rocket Force recently conducted an operational test for its new-type missile weapons in waters of the Bohai Sea according to the annual training plan and achieved the expected results.



-ends-

