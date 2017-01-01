Ukroboronprom Represents Ukrainian Defense Industry at IDEF-2017

The State Concern “UKROBORONPROM” (UOP) represents Ukraine at 13th International Defense Industry Fair “IDEF-2017”. UKROBORONPROM delegation is headed by Director General Roman Romanov. UOP exposition is situated in the hall #2 stand #228.



UKROBORONPROM aims for active dialogue with representatives of other countries, experience and technology exchange, import substitution program speed up, new partners search and assuring workload for UOP enterprises that are not engaged in production for the ATO needs in Eastern Ukraine.



The Republic of Turkey is one of UKROBORONPROM’s most important partners; there are particular agreements, arranged for cooperation deepening in various areas of military-technical cooperation.



Transition to international standards in arms and military equipment production is our priority task. Turkey is a NATO member, so this experience is a very important factor for military-technical cooperation deepening.



UKROBORONPROM is a union of 100+ diversified defense industry enterprises. They operate in the fields of development, production, sale, repair, modernization and disposition of weapons, military and special equipment, ammunition, engaging in military-technical cooperation with other countries.



Participation in such events as “IDEF-2017” is an important aspect of successful development of any industry. This time, the following UOP enterprises will be represented in Istanbul:



--SC “Ukrspetsexport,” SFTE “Spetstehnoeksport,” SE “Ukroboronservis,”STIF “Ukrinmash,” State foreign trade and investment company “Promoboroneksport”– export and import of military and dual-use products and services;



--SE “Antonov” – full cycle of modern aircraft development: from pre-project scientific research to construction, tests, certification, serial production and after-sale maintenance;



--SJSHC “Artem” – production and export of more than 70 titles of special and aircraft equipment; medical equipment manufacturing;



--SE “Kharkiv Machinery Plant “FED”: production of high precision fuel metering equipment, integrated hydraulic drives, hydraulic motors, hydraulic pumps, pumping stations for aviation industry and other branches of mechanical engineering.



--SE “Krasyliv Aggregate Plant”: products manufacture for both civil and military purposes;



--SE “Kyiv Armored Plant”: production of light armament of armored force vehicles; overhaul and modernization of armored, engineering and combat vehicles, weapon ordnance; production of spares for armored vehicles and armament;



--SE “Lviv Armored Plant”: overhaul of tanks, tank retrievers, combat engineer tractors, production of national economy goods;



--SE “Zhytomyr Armored Plant”: manufacture, overhaul and modernization of lightly-armored vehicles of various modifications: combat reconnaissance patrol vehicle “BRDM,” armored carrier, armored infantry carrier, airborne fighting vehicle, and their modifications;



--SE “Design Bureau “Artillery Armament”: research, development and production operations, aimed at creating modern artillery and small arms, ammunitions; production of weapons and munitions.



--State Enterprise “State Kyiv Design Bureau “Luch”: research, production, repair and modernization of guided missiles;



--State Enterprise “Izyum Instrument-Making Plant”: optical devices manufacturing for military purposes;



--SE «Lviv State Plant “Lorta”: manufacture of products for AA missile system, aviation technology and armored vehicles, ground and on-vehicle equipment, radar stations.



--State Enterprise “Malyshev Plant”: heavy and lightly armored vehicles production and upgrading for the needs of Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and foreign customers: “Oplot” tank, the upgrade of T-64 Tank to the level BM “Bulat”, armored personnel carriers BTR-3 and BTR-4, upgrading of BTR-50 Armored Personnel Carrier. Civil purpose products production: diesel locomotive engine and spare parts for them;



--PJSC “Kyiv Plant “Radar”: production of modern radio electronic and radar-tracking equipment for aircraft;



--Research and production complex “Photoprylad”: targeting systems, guidance and fire control for armored vehicles, combat helicopters, artillery; control systems of antitank missile complexes of helicopters and ground facilities; night vision devices;



--State Research And Design Shipbuilding Center: designing of the warships, auxiliary vessels and special floating units;engineering support of modernization of the warships;research in the naval weaponry and shipbuilding science;



--SE Konotop Aircraft Repair Plant “AVIAKON”: overhaul and refurbishment, re-equipment and modernization of Мі-6, Мі-2, Мі-8, Мі-17, Мі-24, Мі-35 і Мі-26 helicopters of all modifications and their equipment;



In the framework of IDEF-2017 UKROBORONPROM will represent new developments of Ukrainian military-industrial complex, among which: full-scale specimen of UGV “Phantom,” armored personnel carriers BTR-3E1 and “Dozor-B,” Main Battle tank “Oplot,” tank engines and units, missile munitions and artillery armament, firearms etc. Portable rocket grenade launcher will be represented for the first time at IDEF-2017.



