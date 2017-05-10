Elbit Systems Awarded an Approximately $40 Million Contract to Provide Advanced C4ISR Modernization Program to the Brazilian Marine Corps

(Source: Elbit Systems Ltd.; issued May 10, 2017)

HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today that it was awarded a contract from the Brazilian Marine Corps for the supply of advanced C4ISR, Electronic Warfare (EW), radio and communication systems. The contract, in an amount, of approximately $40 million, will be performed over a two-year period.



The contract calls for the supply of cutting-edge technologies and operational capabilities, including a variety of Battle Management Systems (BMS) applications, C4I systems for artillery, latest generation of Soldier C4I suit as well as advanced EW capabilities. The systems will be deployed in fixed and deployed command centers and in vehicles/APCs and dismounted configurations, aiming to significantly enhance Marine Forces' operational effectiveness, and aligning the BMC with the most modern NCW (Network Centric Warfare) concept.



Yehuda (Udi) Vered, General Manager of Elbit Systems Land & C4I Division, said: "We are proud of this important modernization contract, providing the BMC - an important branch in the Brazilian Armed Forces - with major core systems. Elbit Systems is a global leader in the fields of C4ISR, EW, radio and communications, and our systems are based on decades of operational use, combat proven by many customers worldwide. I trust that this unique solution will lead to other projects with the BMC, as well as with other customers."





Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems.



