UOP Prepared a Batch of T-64BV for Ukraine’s Participation in NATO Tank Competitions “the Strong Europe Tank Challenge”

(Source: Ukroboronprom; issued May 07,2017)

For its participation in the Strong Europe Tank Challenge, Ukraine’s Kharkiv Armored Plant prepared a batch of T-64BV main battle tanks, which received thermal imagers, digital radio and satellite navigation equipment. (UOP photo)

SC “UkrOboronProm” modernized the batch of T-64BV where Ukrainian soldiers will represent Ukraine in the tank competition “The Strong Europe Tank Challenge”, which will start in Germany today, May 7, and will last until May 12. Ukrainian tankers will compete for the title of best of five representatives from NATO and Partner countries: Austria, Germany, Poland, France and the United States.



For Ukraine’s participation, UOP SE “Kharkiv Armored Plant” prepared a batch of main battle tanks T-64BV, which received thermal imagers, digital radio and satellite navigation equipment.



In case the Ministry of Defense and other law enforcement agencies of Ukraine make the order, “UkrOboronProm” is ready to offer rapid mass modernization of Ukrainian tanks by installing modern equipment and weapons. UOP specialists developed 12 modernization types of main battle tanks for Ukrainian defenders, covering most efficient options for improving combat characteristics of the given vehicles.



In the framework of tank preparation, specialists of SE “Kharkov Armored Plant” equipped each fighting vehicle with thermal imaging surveillance devices of Ukrainian production for all crew members: commander, gunner and driver. These devices were manufactured by “Trimen-Ukraine” and “UaRpa”, which are permanently cooperating with the State Concern in the program of import substitution and the joining of Ukrainian manufacturers to the military-industrial complex of Ukraine. This program was launched in 2014 to replace Russian components and includes hundreds of companies across the Ukraine, all forms of ownership.



Thermal imaging devices – installed on the T-64BV – do not require changes in the design of the tank and are installed on a regular fixture and are connected to the tank electricity supply without changes. Due to high quality components, they have high resistance to light interference, enhancing work under difficult conditions; they are not sensitive to exposure even when enemy’s using special interference in the IR. Commander and gunner devices are integrated to fire management system, providing detection, identification and destruction of the enemy at a distance of 1.5 km.



The batch of T-64BV is equipped with a GPS system of by the UOP SE “Orizon-Navigation”. Such systems are installed on all new combat vehicles, manufactured by UOP enterprises: BTR-3, BTR-4, “Dozor-B” etc.



This navigation system operates in automated digital system, allowing “online” exchange of encrypted data. Data on the location of each vehicle can be sent to the commanders of all levels, from platoon commander to the management of all military operations.



New digital radio “Lybid-K 2RB” – providing protected connection from interference and interception of communications at distances up to 70 kilometers – were also installed on the tanks. These radios were manufactured by the Kyiv enterprise “Dolya & Co. Ltd “.



During the competition “The Strong Europe Tank Challenge”, armored crews will demonstrate their skills during the offensive and defensive operations to perform special tasks to destroy conventional enemy, complex maneuvers and field equipment repair.



According to the organizers of the competition, “The Strong Europe Tank Challenge” aims to strengthen military partnership, promoting interoperability of NATO and partner countries, providing an environment for sharing tactics, techniques and procedures.



This challenge will also become a platform for comparing capabilities of defense industries of “The Strong Europe Tank Challenge” participants; will allow demonstrating real combat capability and characteristics of different models of tanks in the combat conditions. Such events enhance the export potential of the military equipment, drawing attention to the achievements of advanced defense complexes of the countries.



