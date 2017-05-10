ASELSAN Signs Memorandum of Understanding with ANTONOV at IDEF’17 in Istanbul, Turkey

(Source: ANTONOV; issued May 10, 2017)

ISTANBUL --- A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that outlines the main areas of collaboration to be developed between ASELSAN Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş (ASELSAN) Turkey’s leading defense company and the Ukrainian aircraft company ANTONOV, which is the part of the SC “UkrOboronProm”, was signed today by representatives of both companies.



The purpose of the MoU is to pave the way to explore potential opportunities for business collaboration on complete avionics and integrated solutions for An−148 aircraft family. The intended collaboration is primarily based on the An−158 and An−178 aircraft which they could be strong candidates for regional jet and cargo aircraft. The parties have also agreed to explore further opportunities targeting the global market.



The MoU was signed by Dr. Faik Eken, General Manager of ASELSAN and Oleksandr A. Kotsiuba, President of ANTONOV. To ensure that the cooperative work to be undertaken by the companies proceeds efficiently, the parties have agreed to held regular meetings as well as dedicated Working Groups to execute the collaborative efforts. Besides the collaboration topics that have been defined in the agreement, the parties have agreed to explore further opportunities to expand the extent of cooperation between the companies.





ASELSAN is Turkey’s leading defence company holding a well established reputation focusing on in−house critical capabilities, state−of−the−art technologies and sustainable research & development. ASELSAN serves as a technology center in design, development, production, system integration, modernization and after sales services in the fields of military and civil electronics.



