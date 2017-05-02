The UAE’s Defense Horizons (excerpt)

(Source: Carnegie Endowment for International Peace; posted May 2, 2017)

By Zoe Stanley-Lockman

The UAE’s focus on its defense industry indicates its aims to become a more credible military actor by enhancing use of equipment and exporting arms globally.In the past eighteen months, military equipment produced in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has made its way as far as Russia and as close as Kuwait, with contracts signed at Abu Dhabi’s International Defense Exhibition and Conference in February for future deliveries of Emirati weapons to Egypt and the UAE armed forces. Motivated by strategic, economic, and symbolic ambitions alike, the UAE’s attempts to bolster its defense industrial base have clearly begun to take shape. Unlike other Arab states also seeking to develop their defense industries, such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE has also been more explicit about its goals to become a net arms exporter.Several states pursue defense industrialization because they perceive it as a win-win solution to create high-skilled jobs and simultaneously support the armed forces—all while gaining prestige because of the incredibly difficult nature of building and sustaining a defense industrial base. Most importantly, arms industries are seen as instruments to become more autarkic in the long term instead of relying on arms exporters such as the United States for military equipment.Coincident with its bolder military presence and strategic aspirations in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, the UAE has already exhibited preliminary signs of using its defense industry to strategic ends. Whereas past arms imports trends show the UAE’s tendency to be attracted by the “glitter factor” of expensive weapons, their own arms industry appears to be focusing on developing “good enough” solutions that can be mastered by the UAE armed forces and may have wider appeal in foreign markets.In December 2014, a major restructuring initiative was announced to create the Emirates Defense Industries Company (EDIC), signaling that, in addition to governance reforms from 2010 onward, the UAE was taking its defense industrial base seriously. Creating the EDIC helped this industrial base diversify the economy and, more significantly, better align the national defense industry to serve the UAE armed forces and regional clients.While armaments increasingly carry a “Made in the UAE” brand, this does not mean the UAE is necessarily expanding production. First, efforts to Emiratize manufacturing face a significant structural roadblock: the native population in the UAE is small. Given its small educated labor force and low investments in research and development, the Emirati defense industry remains reliant upon foreign engineers for high-skilled workers, meaning sustainable industrial advances are not guaranteed. (end of excerpt)-ends-