Secretary General in London: UK Leads by Example in NATO

(Source: North Atlantic Treaty Organization; issued May 10, 2017)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met with Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street on Wednesday (10 May 2017) to discuss preparations for the upcoming meeting of Allied leaders on 25 May. The Secretary General thanked the United Kingdom for its enduring commitment to NATO and its leadership in Europe and beyond.



In their talks, the Secretary General and Prime Minister May underlined the importance of fairer burden sharing and NATO’s role in the fight against terrorism. Mr. Stoltenberg noted that both issues will be high on the agenda for the meeting of NATO leaders and thanked the UK for leading by example on both fronts. The UK spends 2% of GDP on defence, and is making significant contributions to NATO’s collective defence and deterrence.



British troops are leading a NATO battlegroup in Estonia, Royal Air Force jets patrol the skies over the Black Sea region and the UK leads NATO’s Spearhead Force this year. British troops also continue to play a leading role in NATO's mission to train, assist and advise Afghan forces as they secure their country.



The Secretary General and Prime Minister May discussed what more NATO can do in the fight against terrorism. The Alliance is supporting the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIL with AWACS surveillance planes and training for Iraqi forces, with strong UK support. Mr. Stoltenberg noted that strengthening local forces is essential in fighting terrorism, and NATO has untapped potential to do even more. He noted that NATO’s military authorities have requested a few thousand more troops for Afghanistan, and that decisions will be taken in the coming weeks.



NATO Chief Meets PM Amid British Troops Speculation

(Source: British Forces News; issued May 10, 2017)

Theresa May is hosting NATO's general secretary in Downing Street as speculation continues over whether more British troops will be sent to Afghanistan.



Jens Stoltenberg has met the Prime Minister in Number 10 for talks ahead of a summit meeting of NATO leaders in Brussels on May 25.



He told reporters on Downing Street: "The request from our military authorities is for about a few thousand [troops]. "This is not just a few NATO allies that will deliver those forces - it is the whole alliance."



Leaders of NATO countries been told to think about their military levels in Afghanistan as the US looks to increase its presence by sending at least 3,000 extra troops.



The US has written to NATO countries about the 13,000-strong presence in Afghanistan and "future contributions" will be considered at the Brussels meeting, a NATO official said.



It follows suggestions by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn that he would be prepared to turn down any NATO request for reinforcements.



The Labour leader said "at the end of the day wars are not solved by the presence of foreign troops" as he called for a political solution to the violence in the war-torn nation, while vowing to "look at" any request.



A Ministry of Defence spokesman said "The UK keeps its contribution in Afghanistan under regular review to ensure it remains suited for the needs of the mission."



A NATO official said "NATO regularly asks allies and partners to contribute forces for our missions and operations, for instance in Afghanistan and Kosovo. These requests are not targeted at only one nation, but are part of our force generation process which concerns all allies and partners.



"As regards Afghanistan, it's premature to discuss specific figures, as NATO leaders will discuss the mission at the May 25 meeting, with a further discussion on details by defence ministers in June."



