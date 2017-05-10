Kaplan Medium Weight Tank Jointly Developed By Turkish, Indonesian Companies

(Source: Anadolu agency; posted May 10, 2017)

By Muhammed Ali Gurtas and Dilara Zengin

ISTANBUL --- Turkey’s FNSS and Indonesia’s PT Pindad unveiled the jointly developed medium weight tank, KAPLAN MT, during the 13th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) here Wednesday.



FNSS CEO Nail Kurt said at a news conference the KAPLAN MT program represents not only a new product but also the implementation of a new approach for cooperation in the multinational defense industry.



Kurt said that in line with FNSS’ new vision of being the globe’s trusted and respected defense partner, the tank program was launched three years ago with PT Pindad, accompanied by the two countries’ defense ministries.



“This medium weight tank is a very effective solution to today’s asymmetric warfare conditions exposed which many armies are exposed to,” he said, adding that the “conditions require easy and fast deployment, high mobility, low visibility, high firepower, and yet low cost”.



Highlighting the company’s previous successes in foreign countries, Kurt said, such as in the UAE, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia, the rest of the industry will also follow FNSS in Indonesia and it will support a boost in trade relations between the two friendly countries.



Armoured vehicles manufacturer FNSS is a joint venture in which Turkish Nurol Holding and British BAE Systems have 51 and 49 percent shareholding, respectively.



The KAPLAN MT tank is set to make a powerful contribution thanks to its fire capacity and large ammunition options as well as its superior ability to move.



A CMI Cockerill 3105 tower -- equipped to fire high-pressured 105mm shells -- provides the tank’s firepower.



Diesel-engine powered, the tank has a full automatic transmission and is able to carry three crew members -- a driver, shooter and commander.



Turkey’s Undersecretary for Defense Industries Ismail Demir said the medium weight tank development project is also a government-to-government program part of the defense cooperation agreement between two brother countries.



“FNSS from Turkey and PT Pindad from Indonesia were assigned to execute the program which started with our signatures during the previous IDEF in 2015,” Demir said.



He pointed out that the prototype would be running during the Army Day military parade in Indonesia on Oct. 5.



“After the Indonesia army qualifies the vehicle, it will be ready for serial production. This prototype will serve the needs of Indonesian Army and Turkish Army as well,” he said.



Stressing the export opportunities, Demir noted there would be great potential for sale to other countries.



“I congratulate both companies in this program and would like to emphasize that we are ready for support serial production of this program with maximizing cooperation between countries,” he added.



Dr. Sutrimo Sumarlan, Director General of Defence Potential for Indonesia, said that the three-year tank project was not only a success for Turkish and Indian companies but also for both friendly countries.



“Indonesia and Turkey believe that this medium weight tank would not be produced just for both countries. We can sell it to other countries, especially those from the Middle East and Central Asia,” he added.



(ends)



Kaplan Medium Tank

(Source: FNSS; issued May10, 2017)

Joint Development KAPLAN MT design architecture comprises advanced ballistic and mine protection with a broad range of fire power, from support of infantry to anti-armor.



New generation KAPLAN MT’s precision direct fire capability ensures sufficient lethality coupled with outstanding tactical and strategic mobility. The vehicle’s rear configuration power pack, heavy duty suspension system, double pin tracks and advanced electronic control systems each contribute to ensure freedom of action during expeditionary maneuver.



The vehicle’s new generation engine, coupled with a a fully automatic electronic controlled transmission, results in of 20 hp/ton ratio; depending on the configurable protection system.



KAPLAN MT owes its advanced mobility capability to its 6 wheeled anti-shock suspension system, built on torsion bars with double pinned tracks twhich provides optimum performance on both urban infrastructure and cross country. The vehicle is fully operable in a broad range of altitude and humidity, and tempratures. (-18°C/+55°C)



The vehicle’s power pack is equipped with capacity cooling pack and fuel tanks. The cooling pack is cooled by an intelligent software driven hydraulic fan for optimum torque extraction and fuel economy, and two separate fuel tanks provide a minimum operating range of 450km. An auxiliary power unit enables turret operation when vehicle engine is not running by charging battery system. Advanced battery monitoring system is also equipped for optimum power management and silent watch capabilities.



KAPLAN MT is fitted with CMI Cockerill® 3105 turret which integrates the Cockerill 105mm high-pressure gun with an advanced autoloader to deliver high lethality at very light weight. The System is designed to deliver a remarkably broad spectrum of operational capability.



The vehicle interior is engineered carefully considering crew ergonomics and different tactical and battlefield conditions including driving, firing and ammunition loading and unloading. Special type of driver seat allows the operator to benefit from enhanced field of view and convenient access to dashboard and other driving instruments.



FNSS-PT Pindad Joint Development KAPLAN MT comprises state of the art modern technology platform with superior fire power supported with battlefield management and laser warning systems, providing tactical awareness to the commander. KAPLAN MT provides high ballistic and mine protection compared to its weight class.



The tank guarantees the required fire support against battlefield threats with an exceptional speed of response, providing superior survivability and mobility on the battlefield.



-ends-

