King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology Unveils Strategic UAV (Saqr-1)

Saudi Arabia says it has developed an armed MALE unmanned aircraft capable of firing weapons it has also developed on its own, pointing to unsuspected capabilities of its nascent defense industry. (Twitter photo)

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia --- King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) today unveiled in Riyadh the strategic drone program (Saqr-1).



Prince Turki bin Saud bin Mohammed, President of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST), stressed the highly advanced techniques used in this aircraft. He stated that Saqr-1 is equipped with a KA-band satellite communication system that gives superiority and privilege to this aircraft.



It can fly for a range of more than 2500 kilometers with the ability to carry missiles and guided bombs with laser system and launch from different heights from 500 to 6000 meters and a range of up to 10 km with an accuracy of less than 1.5 m.



The UAV is capable of flying at an average altitude of 20,000 feet and has a flight time of 24 hours.



