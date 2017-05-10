Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 10, 2017)

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, California, was awarded a $221,577,527 modification (P00102) to contract W58RGZ-13-C-0109 for hardware acquisition for the extended range Gray Eagle unmanned aircraft system, to include:

-- 20 extended range aircraft;

-- 20 satellite communications (SATCOM) air data terminals;

-- six universal ground control stations;

-- one mobile ground control station;

-- nine universal ground data terminals;

-- three lots of spares; three lots of ground support equipment and associated program management.



This acquisition also includes options for up to five extended range Gray Eagle aircraft; five SATCOM air data terminals; and associated program management.



Work will be performed in Poway, California, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2019. Fiscal 2016 other funds in the amount of $221,577,527 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

