Latvia Signs Defense Procurement Agreement with the United States of America

(Source: Latvia Ministry of Defence; issued May 11, 2017)

Ministry of Defence has announced the signing of Latvia-US Reciprocal Defense Procurement Agreement with United States Department of Defense. Agreement will provide businesses in both countries equal access to procurements implemented by the other Party.



Bilateral agreement between Latvian and American government will facilitate participation of Latvian defence and security industry producers and service providers in procurements initiated by United States. According to "Buy American Act", United States government is required to prefer US-made products in its purchases. Until now, such framework limited access of Latvian companies to US government procurements.



Latvia-US agreement is part of NATO’s commitment to deepen the compatibility, interchangeability and commonality of defence capabilities. Agreement will also promote the expansion of Latvia’s defence and security industry and lead to application of common military standards between Latvia and the USA.



Federation of Security and Defence Industries of Latvia is convinced that the agreement will create favourable conditions for successful cooperation between Latvian and American industries in transfer of technology in scope of strategic projects aimed at boosting Latvia’s defence capabilities, and promote supply chain security.



It will facilitate integration of Latvian companies in US supply chains as service providers and producers of either different components or fully assembled products for US. Bilateral agreement will also support participation in procurements implemented by international organizations and establishment of international procurement consortia.



-ends-

