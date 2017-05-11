U.S. Navy Continues Looking into Technology to Protect its Ships

(Source: Forecast international; issued May 11, 2017)

NEWTOWN, Conn. --- The American version of the Surface Ship Torpedo Defense (SSTD) program provides a detect-to-engage layered torpedo defense capability. (The concept originally started off as a joint venture with the U.K. who eventually went off and developed their own version of the SSTD.) It comprises four major efforts: the SLQ-25 (NIXIE) system, the Torpedo Warning System (TWS), the Countermeasure Anti-Torpedo (CAT), and the Acoustic Device Countermeasure (ADC Mk 2, Mod 4).



There are two development subprograms. The CAT subprogram is developing a canisterized anti-torpedo torpedo (ATT) as part of an ACAT II program. The TWS subprogram is developing the required torpedo detection, classification, and localization (TDCL) ship systems as part of an ACAT III program. (The SLQ-25X solicitation was canceled in favor of a more cost-effective technical solution of interfacing the TWS to the NIXIE system.)



The overall SSTD program is developing six full SSTD prototype engineering development models (EDMs) and fielding them on CVNs (aircraft carrier) and a CLF (sealift supply ship). Each prototype consists of one TWS and eight CATs.



Production of the six prototypes was accelerated due to the U.S. Navy's lack of hard-kill torpedo defense on high-value units (HVUs); a shortfall that has been exacerbated by recent real-world events and evolving threats. The systems provide a hard-kill torpedo defense capability in advance of Initial Operational Capability (IOC) as part of the program of record.



Given how the U.S. Navy is doing more with fewer ships, the value in preserving platforms has risen dramatically. Funding for this program will remain in the low $80 million range and drop a bit to $50 million as it nears IOC in 2021.



-ends-

