Antonov and Turkish Company Aselsan Signed Memorandum of Understanding at IDEF-2017

(Source: UkrOboronProm; issued May 11, 2017)

Representatives of Turkey’s leading defense company ASELSAN Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş (ASELSAN) and the leader of Ukrainian aircraft industry “Antonov”, which is the part of the SC “UkrOboronProm,” signed “Memorandum of Understanding”- indicating the main directions of cooperation – on May 10, 2017.



The purpose of this document is to provide a fruitful cooperation within providing complex electronic equipment for An-148 aircraft. Cooperation is to begin with working at the regional jet An-158 and transport aircraft An-178. The parties agreed to combine efforts in promoting aircraft on the global market.



The memorandum was signed by Dr. Faik Eken, ASELSAN General Manager, and Oleksandr Kotsyuba, the President of “Antonov”. To ensure effective cooperation within the framework of the agreement, the parties agreed to hold regular working groups meetings. In addition to cooperation areas, listed in the document, the company expressed intention to explore other areas for further cooperation.



Additional information:



ASELSAN is Turkey’s leading defense company that has a high potential, based on modern technology and research. ASELSAN is a technological center for design, development, production, system integration in such areas as avionics, navigation systems, communication systems, professional communication systems, radar and electronic systems, electro-optical systems, defense and armament systems, naval combat systems etc. With the fast growing pace of global exports and an annual turnover that is constantly exceeding one billion dollars, ASELSAN is among the top hundred largest defense companies in the world.



