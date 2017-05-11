Raytheon Selected to Develop 3DELRR, New Expeditionary Radar for U.S. Air Force

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued May 11, 2017)

TEWKSBURY, Mass. --- Raytheon Co. - Integrated Defense Systems, Woburn, Massachusetts, has been awarded a $52,686,179 fixed-price-incentive-firm engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) contract for Three-Dimensional Expeditionary Long-Range Radar (3DELRR) System.



Contractor will provide EMD of three 3DELRR production representative units. Work will be performed at Andover, Massachusetts, and is expected to be complete by Nov. 30, 2020.



This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with two offers received. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $5,500,000 are being obligated at the time of award.



The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity (FA8730-17-C-0018).





Raytheon Company, with 2016 sales of $24 billion and 63,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.



-ends-

