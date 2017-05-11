Leonardo DRS to Provide Multiple Customers with High-Performance Link-11/Link-22 Communications Systems

(Source: Leonardo DRS; issued May 11, 2017)

ARLINGTON, VA --- Leonardo DRS announced today it has received multiple orders for its trusted Link-11 and Link-22 data terminal sets and associated communication equipment, systems and services.



Link-11 and Link-22 data systems are used by the U.S. military and other allied military forces to exchange information among airborne, land-based and ship-board tactical data systems. It is the primary means to exchange data, including radar tracking information beyond line of sight. Leonardo DRS has been providing these systems and services to the U.S. military and other defense customers for decades.



Under multiple contracts with the U.S. Navy, Leonardo DRS will provide data terminal sets and depot support services for airborne and shipboard operations. The sets support standard network, station and timing modes. With the addition of an optional port, the data terminal sets can also operate in digital mode, sending data by satellite, wire-line and other tactical circuits.



An order placed by Selex ES, also a Leonardo company, will provide Link-11 and Link-22 data terminal sets to be installed on new ships for the Italian Navy’s fleet renewal program. The equipment will allow national and coalition partners to share time-sensitive military communications.



A prime contractor also placed an order worth more than $500,000 for tactical data link gear for a customer based on the positive operational environment performance of the Leonardo DRS Link-11 system.



The United States Air National Guard recently ordered, and accepted delivery of, data terminal sets as replacement upgrades for older Link-11 units it successfully used for years.



“Collectively, these multiple-customer orders highlight the trust and relationships that Leonardo DRS has built over 30 years with design, development, and sustainment of this key capability,” said Jankovich. “As fielding of Link-22 systems increase, we look forward to working with existing and new customers to provide this new critical tactical data link equipment and support to the war fighter.” Jankovich said.



Leonardo DRS recently completed a successful Link-11/Link-22 data terminal set production contract with the Australian Defence Force. The project involved production of Link-11/Link-22 capable data terminal sets and developed, tested, and integrated Link-22 Long Range Waveforms.



Earlier this year, the U.S. Navy awarded Leonardo DRS a contract to provide its Link-11/Link-22 communications systems to update the service’s shipboard systems and increase bandwidth and extend transmit and receive ranges of time critical tactical warfighter data.





Leonardo DRS is a prime contractor, leading technology innovator and supplier of integrated products, services and support to military forces, intelligence agencies and prime contractors worldwide. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, DRS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Leonardo S.p.A., which employs more than 47,000 people worldwide.



-ends-

