F-15 Program to Upgrade World's Fastest Mission Computer

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued May 10, 2017)

Boeing recently received a $434.8 million contract to upgrade F-15C and F-15E aircraft with Suite 9, a series of new hardware and software releases that will power advanced capabilities for the fighters.



Suite 9 is the first software release to add capability to the new Advanced Display Core Processor II computer. Program officials say it’s the world’s fastest flight mission computer and capable of processing up to 87 billion instructions throughput per second.



"This is another step in advancing the proven F-15 fighter to ensure the U.S. Air Force’s air superiority and strike dominance now and for decades to come," said Deborah Redlin, U.S. Air Force Suite 9 program manager.



Suite 9 uses a common operational flight program for both F-15C and F-15E aircraft, a cost-saving measure for the U.S. Air Force. The suite also updates multiple subsystems on the jet to ensure the F-15 maintains its combat advantage.



"With this software suite, the doors are opened to run new and advanced capabilities on the F-15’s proven platforms," said Steve Henry, Suite 9 program manager. "Suite 9 will release the Eagle Passive/Active Warning Survivability System, a new threat detection system that will protect flight crews on future missions."



