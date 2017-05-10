Ukroboronprom Will Develop a New An-132 Modification with International Partners

Modification of An-132 for the marine patrol will be developed by specialists of the SC Ukroboronprom, in cooperation with TAQNIA (Saudi Arabia) and Havelsan (Turkey). The parties signed Memorandum of cooperation in the framework of the 13th International Exhibition of Military Equipment “IDEF-2017” (Istanbul).



The new agreement was signed with the participation of the Secretary of the National Security and Defense of Ukraine Oleksandr Turchynov.



AN-132 is the first plane with no Russian components, created by the SE “Antonov”, which is the part of the SC UkrOboronProm; it is an example of international cooperation of Ukraine and international aerospace giants.



In April of 2015 Taqnia Aeronautics and UOP SE Antonov signed a partnership agreement on development and production of light transport aircraft An-132 in Saudi Arabia. December 20, 2016 the aircraft was demonstrated to the public and in March 31, 2017, AN-132D performed its first flight.



Additional information:



TAQNIA company was established in 2011 for technology transfer, sustainable GDP growth, economic diversification and creation of high quality jobs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



Havelsan is a part of the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation; it is the leading developer of command and control systems software, armament control system for all types of military equipment (ground, air, sea), intelligence systems, systems for surveillance and identification purposes, armed forces support systems (logistics, personnel management, etc.), ground simulators and aviation equipment for the Armed Forces of Turkey and foreign customers.



