Pentagon Contract Announcements

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 11, 2017)

-- Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was awarded a $90,885,550 modification (P0021) to contract W56HZV-15-D-0031 for Family of Heavy Tactical Vehicles recapitalized Palletized Load System 96 M1074A1, and 115 M1075A1.

Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2019.

Fiscal 2017 other procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $90,885,550 were obligated at the time of the award.

-- Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was awarded a $79,576,597 modification (P0020) to contract W56HZV-15-D-0031 for Family of Heavy Tactical Vehicles recapitalized 63 M985A4 Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical trucks; 45 M985E1A4 guided missile transporters; 61 M984A4 wreckers; 29 M983A4 wreckers; two M1120A4 wreckers; four M1074A1 Palletized Load Systems (PLS); eight M1075A1 PLSs; 42 new M1076A0 PLS trailers; and 61 M984A4 self-recovery winches.

Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2019.

Fiscal 2015 and 2017 other procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $79,576,597 were obligated at the time of the award.

