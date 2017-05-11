Boeing, Primera Air Announce Order for Up to 20 737 MAX 9s

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued May 11, 2017)

SEATTLE --- Boeing and Primera Air today announced an order for eight 737 MAX 9 airplanes, valued at more than $950 million at list prices. The agreement also includes purchase rights for four additional 737 MAX 9s and a lease agreement for eight more airplanes from Air Lease Corporation.



The 737 MAX 9 will form the backbone of the low-cost airline's future as it seeks to commence flights between Europe and North America. Primera Air plans to use the MAX 9's auxiliary fuel tanks to lower trip costs and maximize the range to accommodate flights connecting Europe to the east coast of the U.S.



"The 737 MAX 9 will allow Primera Air to open up nonstop, long-haul routes from Europe to the U.S. with unmatched economics," said Andri M. Ingolfsson, President, Primera Air. "This aircraft has a lower per-seat cost than the current wide body aircraft servicing the transatlantic and the capabilities of this aircraft type will change the economics of the industry. This will open up fantastic possibilities for growth for Primera Air in the future."



"Primera Air's commitment is a major endorsement of the 737 MAX 9 and its ability to serve new transatlantic markets," said Monty Oliver, vice president, European Sales, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "The MAX 9 will provide Primera Air unmatched efficiency, range, reliability and operating costs, while continuing to provide a premium on-board experience for its passengers."



Primera Air is an all-Boeing carrier currently operating a fleet of nine Next-Generation 737-700s and 737-800s with flights to more than 70 airports in Europe. Primera Air is part of the Primera Travel Group that operates travel agencies and tour operating companies in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Iceland and Estonia.



The 737 MAX family has been designed to offer customers exceptional performance, flexibility and efficiency, with lower per-seat costs and an extended range that will open up new destinations in the single-aisle market. The MAX 8 and 9 will be followed in 2019 by the smaller MAX 7 and higher capacity MAX 200, while studies and customer discussions continue on further growing the family.



The 737 MAX incorporates the latest technology CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets and other improvements to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.



The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history, accumulating more than 3,700 orders from 87 customers worldwide.



-ends-

