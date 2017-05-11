Read Donald Trump's Interview with TIME on Being President (selected excerpt)
(Source: TIME magazine; posted May 11, 2017)
By Zeke J Miller
President Trump hosted correspondents from TIME for a nearly 100-minute wide-ranging discussion on Monday, May 8 over a four-course dinner in the Blue Room of the White House. Joined by Vice President Mike Pence and two senior Administration officials, Trump weaved between topics and frequently went off the record.
Excerpts from his conversation with TIME Editor Nancy Gibbs, Washington Bureau Chief Michael Scherer and White House Correspondent Zeke Miller are below:
…/…
On negotiating with defense contractors
“When [Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō] Abe came from Japan, first thing he said to me when I first met him. He walked out. "Thank you, thank you." I said, "For what?" F-35. You bought, you saved us one hundred million dollars. Because they’re part of the group that buy the ninety planes. It’s a lot. We get, they get, different allies.
“But I saved Japan a hundred million bucks. Took me probably an hour if I added up all the time. But I will be saving, when we put that out over two, the two thousand five hundred planes, billions of dollars. Nobody ever wrote a story about that.
“But they said the F-35 program is now straightened out and the costs are way down. They’re down because of me. Then Boeing when the F-18, I mean I must have got thirty-five million of each plane off. . . .
“You know they had the F-35s, they had thirty-five of them fly over Japan when [Defense Secretary] General [James] Mattis was there, and they were not detected by the radar. They flew over and everyone said where the hell did they come from? That’s stealth. It’s pretty cool, right. Thirty-five of them flying at a high speed, low, and they were not detected. They flew right over the top of the deal, nobody knew they were coming. Pretty cool, right?”
On the future USS Ford-class carriers
“You know the catapult is quite important. So I said what is this? Sir, this is our digital catapult system. He said well, we’re going to this because we wanted to keep up with modern [technology]. I said you don’t use steam anymore for catapult? No sir. I said, "Ah, how is it working?" "Sir, not good. Not good. Doesn’t have the power. You know the steam is just brutal. You see that sucker going and steam’s going all over the place, there’s planes thrown in the air."
“It sounded bad to me. Digital. They have digital. What is digital? And it’s very complicated, you have to be Albert Einstein to figure it out. And I said–and now they want to buy more aircraft carriers. I said what system are you going to be–"Sir, we’re staying with digital." I said no you’re not. You going to goddamned steam, the digital costs hundreds of millions of dollars more money and it’s no good.” (end of excerpt)
Click here for the full story, on the Time.com website.
(ends)
Trump Appears to Overstate F-35 Presence In Japan (excerpt)
(Source: Washington Examiner; posted May 11, 2017)
By Travis J. Tritten
President Trump said in an interview published Thursday that the U.S. flew three-dozen high-tech F-35 joint strike fighters directly over Tokyo in early February.
He told Time magazine that the flight happened as Defense Secretary Jim Mattis was in Tokyo on Feb. 3-4 to reassure a long-time ally about the administration's intentions and to meet with Japan President Shinzo Abe and other top officials.
"They flew over and everyone said where the hell did they come from? That's stealth. It's pretty cool, right," he said, according to the magazine's transcript. "Thirty-five of them flying at a high speed, low, and they were not detected. They flew right over the top of the deal, nobody knew they were coming."
But at that time only 10 of the aircraft were deployed to the country, according to Feb.16 testimony by a top Marine Corps official. U.S. Pacific Command did not immediately respond to a query on the president's comment.
"To date, the Marine Corps has accepted 50 F-35B aircraft. Ten of those F-35Bs are now forward-deployed with [Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121] in Japan," Lt. Gen. Jon Davis, deputy commandant for aviation, told a House panel nearly two weeks after Mattis' meeting. "VMFA-121 will have their full complement of 16 aircraft by this summer."
Click here for the full story, on the Washington Examiner website.
(ends)
General Atomics Mum On Trump's 'Goddamned Steam' Criticism of New Carrier Catapult (excerpt)
(Source: San Diego Union Tribune; published May 11, 2017)
By Jeanette Steele
In a new interview, President Donald Trump blasts a signature product of San Diego-based General Atomics — and a hallmark of the Navy’s next-generation aircraft carrier now nearly complete.
Trump told Time magazine that he heard a negative report on the electromagnetic catapult that will debut on the new carrier, the future Gerald R. Ford.
Instead of being catapulted off the carrier by a steam-fueled system, as in the past, Navy aircraft aboard the Ford are expected to use an electromagnetic aircraft launch system, or EMALS.
General Atomics holds the contract to supply that system to not only the Ford, but the Navy’s two following carriers in that class.
Trump said: “I said what system are you going to be –‘Sir, we’re staying with digital.’ I said, ‘No, you’re not. You going to goddamned steam, the digital costs hundreds of millions of dollars more money and it’s no good.’”
The “digital” refers to the electromagnetic system.
General Atomics representatives issued a no comment on Thursday afternoon. “General Atomics will not be commenting on President Trump’s statements. We are deferring all questions to the U.S. Navy,” spokeswoman Meghan Ehlke said in an emailed statement to the Union-Tribune.
The Navy has not made any response so far. (end of excerpt)
Click here for the full story, on the Union-Tribune website.
-ends-