Pentagon Contract Announcements

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 11, 2017)

Boeing has finally been awarded the contract to rebuild and upgrade the British Army’s Apache attack helicopters to AH-64E standard witch Leonardo hoped to win, but its UK-based unit may end up winning their support contract. (UK MoD photo)

The Boeing Co., Mesa, Arizona, was awarded a $488,076,762 modification (P00007) to foreign military sales (United Kingdom) contract W58RGZ-16-C-0023 for the remanufacture of 38 AH-64 Apache aircraft, and to procure three Longbow crew trainers and associated spares.



Work will be performed in Mesa, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2024. Fiscal 2010 other funds in the amount of $488,076,762 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



