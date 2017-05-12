Hensoldt Acquires Aircraft Electronics Provider EuroAvionics; Acquisition strengthens Hensoldt's avionics business

(Source: Hensoldt; issued May 12, 2017)

MUNICH --- Hensoldt, the new German sensor house, has signed a Share Purchase Agreement with the European equity investor Equistone Partners Europe and management to acquire the German provider of avionics solutions EuroAvionics GmbH, Pforzheim. The transaction is subject to anti-trust approvals and closing is expected in the third quarter of 2017.



"EuroAvionics is highly successful in the civil avionics market while Hensoldt has a strong position in the military avionics domain", said Thomas Müller, CEO of Hensoldt. "Due to our complementary portfolio and market access, this transaction opens up mutual growth opportunities and is an important milestone in the implementation of our strategy to enhance our portfolio, enter adjacent markets and strengthen value creation."



"I am proud that EuroAvionics becomes a part of Hensoldt and I am looking forward to the great opportunities we have together and the new products that we can create with joined forces", said Sven Bogner, CEO of EuroAvionics.



EuroAvionics Group, with approximately 110 employees, designs, produces and markets civil certified avionic equipment that provides interfaces to a wide range of third-party avionics and sensors. Among their products are situational awareness mission management systems as well as enhanced reality computers and autopilots, particularly for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles. The company generates revenues of more than € 20m. Their products are installed in almost every type of civil rotary wing aircraft by various OEMs.



Hensoldt is a leading provider of military avionic systems such as situational awareness systems, military mission computers and flight data recorders for helicopters and fighter aircraft. Its flagship product is the Sferion pilot assistance system, which allows for safe flight operations in low visibility environments. The Eurofighter and Tornado combat aircraft, the A400M transport aircraft and helicopters of different types such as NH90 and Tiger are among the aircraft that rely on Hensoldt's military avionics.





Hensoldt is a globally leading supplier of premium sensors for security and surveillance missions. The company is a global player in such areas as missile warning systems and submarine periscopes. Moreover, Hensoldt is very active in the market for radar systems, optronics and electronic protection systems. The company comprises the security and defence electronics activities of the Airbus Group, which were spun off from the group in 2017 and have now entered the market as a new sensor house under the brand name of Hensoldt. Hensoldt employs approximately 4,000 employees, generating annual revenues of about €1 billion.



