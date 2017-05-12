Ukroboronprom Breakthrough: IDEF-2017 Results

(Source: UkrOboronProm; issued May 12, 2017)

International exhibition of arms IDEF-2017, held from 9 to 12 May 2017 in Turkey, became a real breakthrough for the SC “UkrOboronProm” (UOP); UOP represented the latest achievements of Ukrainian defense industry to the world community.



Ukrainian weapons aroused international partners’ interest, and the exhibition became effective platform for strategic agreements; UOP press service prepared a special material about each.



Direct cooperation



Ukrainian and Turkish defense industry will directly cooperate in the field of new promising projects for the armed forces of both countries, the development and production of aviation equipment and ground systems. Such agreement was reached by signing of the Memorandum of Cooperation between the State Concern “UkrOboronProm” and Undersecretary for Defense Industry Turkey.



Signing of a new agreement that will deepen cooperation between the defense industries of the two countries was held with the participation of Secretary of the National Security and Defense of Ukraine Olexandr Turchynov and Undersecretary for Defense Industries under the Ministry of National Defense of Turkey, Ismail Demir after negotiations between NSDC Secretary of Ukraine Oleksandr Turchynov and Minister of National Defense of Turkey Fikri Isik in their presence.



“This document will define the strategic directions of cooperation for the leading defense companies of our countries”, – said Secretary of Defense Council of Ukraine, supporting – together with the heads of the defense sector of Turkey – further scaling of cooperation in aviation and aerospace industries, creating new weapons and special equipment.



“Cooperation with Turkey as a country with strong developed defense complex, as NATO member, is essential for us. Withinthe framework of IDEF-2017 several key agreements were signed, allowing to implement promising projects in various fields, including ammunition production, creating cxombat drones and other aircraft equipment “, – said Director General of the SC” UkrOboronProm” Roman Romanov.



Ammunition Production



During the exhibition IDEF-2017 the agreement on cooperation under the ammunition production program – signed by UKROBORONPROM SJSHC “Artem” and SE “SpetsTeсhnoEksport” with the Turkish Mechanical and Chemical Industry Company (MKEK – Makina ve Kimya Endüstrisi Kurumu) was reached.



MKEK is a major producer of ammunition for small arms and heavy weapons, artillery systems, aerial bombs, mines, explosives and missiles for the Turkish Armed Forces.



“We cooperate with MKEK and deepen our cooperation. We found the touchpoints on production of ammunition for small arms and essential components for ammunition,”- said UOP Deputy Director General for Aircraft Industry and Operations Volodymyr Korobov.



Cooperation in Aviation Industry



Ukraine and Turkey will cooperate in development and production of various modifications of UAVs for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The agreement as well concerns manufacture of drones that can perform combat missions using high-precision weapons.



The Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the state enterprise “Antonov”, which is part of the SC “Ukroboronprom,” and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) – Turkish Technology Center for design, development, manufacture and integration, modernization and maintenance of aerospace systems.



“Unmanned aerial vehicles – that is what needs Ukrainian army. The SC”UkrOboronProm” increases its own competence in this field and is working with global companies to supply the Ukrainian army with everything necessary”- said UOP Deputy Director General for Aircraft Industry and Operations Volodymyr Korobov, commenting on signing of the Memorandum.



In addition, SE “Antonov” and Turkey’s leading defense company ASELSAN Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş (ASELSAN) signed “Memorandum of Understanding”- indicating the main directions of cooperation. The purpose of this document is to provide a fruitful cooperation within providing complex electronic equipment for An-148 aircraft. Cooperation is to begin with working at the regional jet An-158 and transport aircraft An-178.



Also, in the frameworks of the international exhibition of arms IDEF-2017, tripartite agreement was reached on developing AN-132 modification. In accordance with the agreement between the SC “UkrOboronProm”, TAQNIA (Saudi Arabia) and Havelsan (Turkey) the aircraft will be developed for sea patrol service.



Biggest Expo



UOP exposition at the international exhibition of arms IDEF-2017 was the strongest since independence Ukraine. This was stated by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksandr Turchynov when visiting the stand of the State Concern “UkrOboronProm.”



“This year at IDEF Ukraine represents new quality, something that had never been done before – this is the result of a public-private partnership. We already have projects, implemented by UKROBORONPROM enterprises and enterprises of the private sector”, – said Oleksandr Turchynov.



UOP SE SFTE “SpetsTechnoExport, represented last modification of UGV “Phantom,” which impressed Turkish partners especially with its mobility and adaptability to different types of equipment and weapons, including antitank ones.



Also – in the frameworks of IDEF-2017 – “SpetsTechnoEksport” demonstrated active protection complex “Shershen” ( “Zaslin”), installed on light and heavy armored vehicles, latest generation system of active armor “Duplet” and optical-electronic suppression station “Adros “CT-01 AVE, which is designed to provide highly effective protection of helicopters against guided missiles with infrared homing head types.



Portable propelled grenades – known as LCD 4 “Ingul” by UOP SE “DCB” Luch” was represented at IDEF-2017 for the first time. The new weapon is designed to engage lightly armored and unarmored vehicles (launchers, radar, aircraft, cars etc.), field type constructions (emplacements, bunkers) and manpower located in the open space in shelters, buildings made of stone , brick or concrete. Firing range of portable propelled grenades ranges from 70 m to almost 2 km and the distance of direct shot reaches 600 m. The use of new opto-electronic sight automates and simplifies gunner’s work, providing high accuracy hit at maximum firing range.



In the framework of IDEF-2017 UKROBORONPROM also represented new developments of Ukrainian military-industrial complex, among which: full-scale specimen of UGV “Phantom,” armored personnel carriers BTR-3E1 and “Dozor-B,” Main Battle tank “Oplot,” tank engines and units, missile munitions and artillery armament, firearms etc.



