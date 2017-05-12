Oshkosh Defense Awarded $165 Million from U.S. Army for Recapitalization of Heavy Vehicle Fleet

OSHKOSH, Wis. --- Oshkosh Defense, LLC, an Oshkosh Corporation company, announces today that it has been awarded multiple delivery orders from the U.S. Army Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM) to recapitalize vehicles from its Family of Heavy Tactical Vehicles (FHTV) fleet.



Oshkosh will bring the Army’s fleet of Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Trucks (HEMTT) and Palletized Load Systems (PLS) to their latest model configuration and the same zero-mile, zero-hour condition as new production vehicles. The contract also calls for the production of new companion trailers.



Overall, the awards are valued at more than $165 million for the recapitalization and production of 478 units. All work performed under the contract will be completed in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with deliveries beginning in July 2018.



“Our customers are looking to standardize their fleets to the latest configurations for in-theater readiness at the lowest possible cost,” said Pat Williams, Oshkosh Defense vice president and general manager of Army and Marine Corps programs. “As the original equipment manufacturer of the Army’s heavy fleet, our recap services return worn vehicles to current operational readiness with the same performance and life cycle cost advantages as a brand-new vehicle.”



Recapitalized vehicles are assembled on the same production line as new vehicles, and put through the same extensive performance tests and inspection procedures as new vehicles. The vehicles also receive the latest technology and safety upgrades and are delivered with a new bumper-to-bumper warranty.



The U.S. Army’s Heavy Vehicle Fleet



With a 13-ton payload and multiple variants for a wide range of operations, the HEMTT is the backbone of the Army’s logistics fleet. Oshkosh’s latest configuration, the HEMTT A4, brings significant improvements in power, maintenance and safety to the battlefield, traversing even the most challenging environments easier and more efficiently. The Oshkosh PLS supports the Army’s distribution and resupply system by providing unparalleled performance for loading, unloading and delivering ammunition and other critical supplies needed in battle.



The PLS carries a wide range of cargo, and is specially designed to load and unload a variety of flat rack or ISO compatible containers on its own. The latest configurations of FHTV trucks also include air-conditioned and armor-ready cabs, electrical upgrades, and anti-lock braking to keep soldiers safe.





Oshkosh Defense is a leading provider of tactical wheeled vehicles and life cycle sustainment services. For decades Oshkosh has been mobilizing military and security forces around the globe by offering a full portfolio of heavy, medium, light and highly protected military vehicles to support our customers' missions.



