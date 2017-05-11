NAVANTIA Signs a Cooperation Contract with AYESAS for the Turkish LHD Integrated Platform Management System

(Source: Navantia; issued May 11, 2017)

In line with the Turkish Landing Helicopter Dock (LHD) contract for the Undersecretary for Defense Industries (SSM) and with the clear objective to increase the cooperation with the local industry, Navantia has reached an agreement with the local company AYESAS for the Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS) for the Turkish LHD.



Under the contract, AYESAS will perform the following activities:

--Design, material procurement and manufacturing of the IPMS consoles (17 units).

--Human machine interface and manuals adaptation to the Turkish LHD needs, both for training and operation purposes

--LHD crew training for the IPMS.

--Setting to work, tests and system delivery support.

--Installation on board support.



Due to the fact that one of the main objectives of this contract is to provide AYESAS with the necessary autonomy to support the IPMS during its full life cycle, during the same event, both parties are signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for other naval ships IPMS business opportunities, both for midlife upgrades and new buildings within Turkey and its area of influence, in order to provide joint offers for such IPMS opportunities.



It is foreseen that AYESAS will lead the proposals with Navantia’s support, and the Turkish content of the system will be increasing until the point where it will be an AYESAS’ system “powered by” Navantia.



The signature of both agreements reinforces Navantia’s commitment towards cooperation with the Turkish defense industries which is being extended to other areas like naval design and procurement of military equipment from Turkey for the LHD and other Navantia programs.



