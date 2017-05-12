SNC & Embraer to Participate In USAF OA-X Experiment with A-29 Super Tucano

(Source: Sierra Nevada Corporation; issued May 12, 2017)

SPARKS, Nev. --- Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC), together with its partner, Embraer Defense & Security, has been invited to participate in the U.S. Air Force’s (USAF) Capability Assessment of Non-Developmental Light Attack Platforms, known as OA-X.



SNC and Embraer will take part in the experiment with the A-29 Super Tucano, which is the only light air support (LAS) aircraft in the world with a USAF Military Type Certificate. The OA-X assessment begins in July at New Mexico’s Holloman Air Force Base.



“SNC is proud to participate in the USAF's effort to enhance warfighter support and bring greater value and affordability to the American taxpayer,” said Taco Gilbert, senior vice president for SNC´s Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance (ISR) business area. “Partnering with Embraer, we’re proud to present the U.S.-made, combat-proven A-29 as part of this experiment.”



The OA-X experiment is part of the USAF’s effort to explore the benefits of acquiring a new, low-cost, non-developmental light attack aircraft to provide close air support and other missions in permissive and semi-permissive environments, reduce fighter pilot training costs, and accelerate pilot seasoning. The OA-X will accomplish those objectives while preserving and extending the service lives of other jet fleets.



“The A-29 is uniquely suited for training and seasoning fighter pilots,” said Jackson Schneider, president and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security. “This means more highly-trained pilots more quickly and less expensively, while allowing other platforms to do the work they do best.”



Manufactured in Florida and in use by a dozen air forces worldwide, the A-29 is a durable, versatile and powerful turboprop aircraft capable of carrying out a wide range of fighter and ISR missions. The USAF-certified A-29 is combat-proven in Afghanistan and in theaters around the globe.





Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) provides customer-focused technology solutions in the areas of aerospace, aviation, electronics and systems integration. Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Sparks, Nevada, SNC has a workforce of nearly 3,000 personnel in 34 locations in 19 U.S. states, England, Germany and Turkey.



Leader in the aerospace and defense industry of Latin America, Embraer Defense & Security offers a complete line of integrated solutions such as C4I (Command, Control, Communication, Computers and Intelligence Center) applications, leading edge technologies in the production of radars, advanced information, air traffic control and communication systems, integrated systems for border monitoring and surveillance, as well as military and government transportation aircraft.



