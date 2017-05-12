Tejas Successfully Test Fires Derby Air-To-Air Beyond Visual Range Missile
(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued May 12, 2017)
A Tejas Light Combat Aircraft being prepared to launch its first Israeli-supplied Derby Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM), mounted under its starboard wing. (ACA photo)
Tejas, the Light Combat Aircraft today successfully demonstrated an Air-to-Air Beyond Visual Range (BVR) missile firing capability by releasing Derby Air-to-Air BVR missile in Radar-guided mode. The missile launch was performed in Lock-On After Launch mode for a BVR target in the look down mode and the target was destroyed.

The objective of the test was to assess the Derby integration with aircraft systems on-board Tejas including the aircraft avionics, fire-control radar, launchers and Missile Weapon Delivery System and to verify its performance.

The test was conducted on a Manoeuvrable Aerial Target at the Interim Test Range (ITR), Chandipur. The sensors at ITR also tracked the target and missile.

A safe separation was followed by missile guidance towards RADAR acquired target. The flawless launch was demonstrated with all on-board systems performing satisfactorily and the missile scored a direct hit on the target with complete destruction of it.

The test firing achieved all its planned objectives. The Derby firing is a major step towards clearing BVR capabilities on LCA aircraft for FOC.



