Tejas Successfully Test Fires Derby Air-To-Air Beyond Visual Range Missile

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued May 12, 2017)

A Tejas Light Combat Aircraft being prepared to launch its first Israeli-supplied Derby Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM), mounted under its starboard wing. (ACA photo)

Tejas, the Light Combat Aircraft today successfully demonstrated an Air-to-Air Beyond Visual Range (BVR) missile firing capability by releasing Derby Air-to-Air BVR missile in Radar-guided mode. The missile launch was performed in Lock-On After Launch mode for a BVR target in the look down mode and the target was destroyed.The objective of the test was to assess the Derby integration with aircraft systems on-board Tejas including the aircraft avionics, fire-control radar, launchers and Missile Weapon Delivery System and to verify its performance.The test was conducted on a Manoeuvrable Aerial Target at the Interim Test Range (ITR), Chandipur. The sensors at ITR also tracked the target and missile.A safe separation was followed by missile guidance towards RADAR acquired target. The flawless launch was demonstrated with all on-board systems performing satisfactorily and the missile scored a direct hit on the target with complete destruction of it.The test firing achieved all its planned objectives. The Derby firing is a major step towards clearing BVR capabilities on LCA aircraft for FOC.-ends-