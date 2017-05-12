Boeing Shows Off Long-Troubled Air Force Tanker, Says Deadlines Will Be Met (excerpt)

(Source: Seattle Times; published May 12, 2017)

By Dominic Gates

Since wresting the Air Force KC-46 tanker contract away from rival Airbus in 2011, Boeing has struggled through $1 billion in cost overruns and written off $1.7 billion in costs to fix multiple design problems.Yet company officials, leading the media on a tour of its tanker facilities in Everett Friday, offered assurances that the program is now on track.“We expect to hand it over late this year,” said Boeing vice president and KC-46 program manager Mike Gibbons about the first of the modified 767s.Journalists got an up-close look for the first time at the new advanced boom the tanker uses to deliver fuel, which has now proved itself more than 1,000 times in flight-test contacts with refueling aircraft.And a test pilot and a boom operator described new features of the air-to-air refueling system and how it’s been working during flight tests.Gibbons said the design is finalized and only certification testing remains, giving him “good confidence” that Boeing’s tanker troubles are finally behind it.The first tanker to be delivered to the Air Force should be ready to fly around October and will be delivered to the Air Force soon after, he said.That implies a very compressed schedule for follow-on deliveries, and looks like it remains a daunting challenge for the company.A March report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) said Boeing is committed to hand over 18 operational tankers to the Air Force by February 2018.The first four production tankers are undergoing very extensive rework to incorporate changes to the design that came after the planes were initially assembled.Gibbons said Boeing is determined to deliver those 18 initial tankers to the Air Force fully operational and with all modifications complete by the deadline. (end of excerpt)-ends-