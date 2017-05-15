Airbus Friedrichshafen: New Satellite Hub Lays Groundwork for the Future

(Source: Airbus; issued May 15, 2017)

With the ceremonial laying of the foundation stone for the new Integrated Technology Centre (ITC), Airbus marks the commencement of the intensive construction phase for its new €43 million satellite hub. The ultra-modern building, for the development and integration of satellites, will enable the Friedrichshafen site to handle future satellite requirements.



The ITC, featuring complex technology and equipment, that are unique in Europe, enables various clean room classes in the central integration hall and is set to be built in record time.



Plans call for the structure to be “enclosed” and interior work to begin in just six months. The centre is to begin operations in late summer 2018, and at full capacity up to eight large satellites will be able to be integrated simultaneously.



At the heart of the four-storey Integrated Technology Centre, which will have a partial basement and a footprint of 4,250 m², is a central clean room for the development and construction of satellites. With dimensions of around 70 x 60 metres and a roof height of 20 metres, the building will expand the site’s current satellite integration capabilities. The new ‘dual’ complex enables more efficient and cost-effective project execution and, in addition to leading-edge technology, also offers new possibilities for acquiring future space projects.



Over 2,000 m² in size, the central integration hall of the new structure enables the simultaneous construction of up to eight large satellites and integration of complex subsystems and payloads. This area can be operated in clean room classes ISO 5 to ISO 8 without the need for partitioning into separate rooms that is otherwise standard procedure.



The two other wings of the building provide a further 1,000 m2 of integration and laboratory space for component manufacturing, and include a large visitor area and technical areas.



The transitional area to the existing integration building will contain material and employee airlocks as well as goods receipt control. The sophisticated, high-tech ventilation system of the building, unique in Europe, will enable particle reduction and help to prevent molecular contamination. The unique configuration of the ventilation system cuts operating costs by up to 70 percent compared to conventional system technology and enables clean room classes to be flexibly configured within the available space.





