MC-21 Aircraft Has Performed Taxiing Within the Frame of Flight Tests Preparation

(Source: Irkut Corporation; issued May 15, 2017)

The MC-21-300-0001 aircraft is under preparation for the start of flight tests at the flight-test division of Irkutsk Aviation Plant, the affiliate of Irkut Corporation.



Within the frame of preparation for the maiden flight, the aircraft systems are being checked, ground starts of major and auxiliary power plants are being practiced, taxiings are being performed at the plant's airfield.



Preparation for the start of flight tests is being performed in accordance with the approved schedule.



