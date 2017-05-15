Official Roll-Out for Omani Eurofighter Typhoon Combat Jet and Hawk Advanced Jet

(Source: BAE Systems; issued May 15, 2017)

The first Eurofighter Typhoon fighter and Hawk Advanced Jet Trainer ordered in 2012 by the Sultanate of Oman were ceremonially rolled out yesterday by BAE Systems. They are to be delivered by year-end. (BAE photo)

The first Eurofighter Typhoon and Hawk advanced jet trainer aircraft for the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) have been formally presented to the customer in a ceremony held at BAE Systems’ Military Air & Information business in the UK.



An invited audience of more than 100 delegates witnessed the event at BAE Systems’ site in Warton, Lancashire, including His Excellency Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidi, the Sultanate of Oman’s Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs (MRDA) and the Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman, Air Vice-Marshal Mattar bin Ali bin Mattar Al Obaidani. The event was followed by a fly-past of a Royal Air Force of Oman Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft.



Chris Boardman, Managing Director, BAE Systems Military Air & Information, said: “We are privileged and honoured to be able to celebrate the completion of the first Eurofighter Typhoon and Hawk aircraft in the presence of the Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs (Sultanate of Oman) and the Commander and representatives of the Royal Air Force of Oman. BAE Systems has a long and proud history of working in Oman, which has been built over more than half a century. Today’s event represents a further strengthening of that special relationship.



“We believe that, in Eurofighter Typhoon and Hawk, Oman has added the most advanced combat jet and proven training aircraft available in the world to its military portfolio. We look forward to continuing to work in close partnership with Oman’s Ministry of Defence as deliveries of the first aircraft begin.”



The Sultanate of Oman announced its decision to purchase 12 Eurofighter Typhoon and eight Hawk aircraft in December 2012. Deliveries of the first aircraft are due to begin later this year.



Eurofighter Typhoon is the most advanced multi-role combat aircraft currently available on the world market and can be deployed in the full spectrum of air operations including air policing, peace support and high intensity conflict.



Hawk is the lead-in fast jet trainer aircraft of choice for 18 international customers. A total of 1,020 Hawk aircraft have been sold or are on order around the globe.



(Source: Eurofighter Typhoon; issued May 15, 2017)

Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug GmbH welcomes the news that the first Eurofighter Typhoon for the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) has been formally presented to the customer in a ceremony held at BAE Systems’ Military Air & Information business in the UK on 15 May 2017.



Volker Paltzo, the Chief Executive Officer for Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug GmbH, said:



“On behalf of all the Eurofighter Partner Companies (EPCs), I congratulate BAE Systems and the Royal Air Force of Oman on this roll out, which is a proud day for the whole Eurofighter Typhoon programme.





