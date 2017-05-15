Johnson: Britain 'Will Not Stand in Way' of Closer EU Defence Ties

(Source: British Forces News; issued May 15, 2017)

Britain will not stand in the way of closer EU co-operation on defence following Brexit, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has said.



Mr Johnson was speaking as he arrived for a summit in Brussels where foreign ministers are due to discuss plans for a new HQ in the Belgian capital for EU military training missions overseas. He said:



"We understand the vital importance to us all as European countries [of] working together to strengthen our defences."



"We all want to see our European friends and partners spending more on defence. If they can get up to 2% [NATO's target of GDP to be spent on defence], that is terrific. We really want to encourage that as fast as possible.



"If they want to come together with other arrangements, we are not going to stand in their way. We are just working on some of the language to make sure that we get it totally right."



The Foreign Secretary confirmed that the UK had reservations about the wording of the agreement, understood to revolve around London's resistance to the centre being called an "operational headquarters".



The summit comes as new French president Emmanuel Macron holds his first meeting with German chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.



France and Germany are backing European Commission proposals for a European Defence Fund, which have sparked concerns in the UK over the possible creation of an EU army.



The agenda for the Brussels meeting focused on the problem of illicit migration from Africa, with Mr Johnson saying it is "vital" for countries to work together to resolve the crisis and stabilise countries such as Libya and Somalia.



-ends-

