MINDEF Signs Contract to Acquire Two More Submarines

(Source: Singapore Ministry of Defence; issued May 16, 2017)

The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with ThyssenKrupp Marine System GmBH to acquire two additional Type 218SG submarines. The contract includes a logistics package and a crew training arrangement in Germany.The new submarines are part of the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN)'s approach to long-term capability development. Tailored to meet the RSN's unique operational requirements, the Type 218SG submarines incorporate design innovation and advanced maintenance and engineering concepts to optimise training, operation and maintenance costs. They will also be equipped with significantly improved capabilities like modern combat systems and Air Independent Propulsion systems.The RSN is making good progress in the submarine programme. The first two Type 218SG submarines, which were acquired in 2013, have commenced construction following their steel-cutting in 2014. They are projected for delivery from 2021.Together with the two additional Type 218SG submarines, they are part of the RSN’s submarine force renewal programme to meet operational requirements.-ends-