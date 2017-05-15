Securing Australia's Naval Shipbuilding and Sustainment Industry

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued May 16, 2017)

(All currency figures are in Australian dollars (AUD)

Naval Shipbuilding Plan Needs $1.3b For Yards, Thousands More Workers (excerpt)

(Source: Sydney Morning Herald; published May 16, 2017)

By David Wroe

The Turnbull government will need to spend $1.3 billion on shipyards and oversee the creation of an army of skilled workers to realise a national naval shipbuilding industry.The Naval Shipbuilding Plan, released on Tuesday, outlines how the government will achieve one of its signature promises: the creation of a local industry that can build $89 billion worth of ships over the coming decades.But the plan outlines the scale of the challenge, including massive upgrades of the shipyards outside Adelaide and at Henderson in Western Australia, the $1.3 billion cost of which will be borne by the taxpayer and comes on top of the price tag for ships themselves.It also warns there will be significant challenges in raising and training a skilled workforce that will have to grow sharply from the early 2020s and which, unless centrally managed by the government, could fall short and rob other industries and the navy of vital skills.Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne and Defence Minister Marise Payne will launch the plan in Adelaide on Tuesday morning.Between now and the middle of the century, the program will turn out 12 submarines, nine frigates and 12 offshore patrol vessels, as well as 19 Pacific patrol boats to be given to neighbouring countries. The blueprint describes the naval shipbuilding program as "larger and more complex than the Snowy Mountains hydro-electric scheme and the National Broadband Network". (end of excerpt)-ends-