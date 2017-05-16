Patria First to Receive the Military Design Organisation Approval in Finland

The Finnish military aviation authority handed over the Military Designs Organisation Approval (MDOA) based on the European Defence Agency’s European Military Airworthiness Requirements (EMAR) to Patria on 16th of May 2017. Patria is the first organization to receive the permit in Finland.



Corresponding civilian approval DOA grants European Aviation Safety Agency, EASA. This civilian approval Patria has had since 2012.



Director of Military Aviation Authority, Colonel Kimmo Nortaja, stated that he was happy to hand over a license that was associated with a long-standing successful and independent tradition that was hereby officially formalized.



The approval was accepted by the head of the design organisation, Jukka Raunio. He thanked the military aviation authority for being efficient in implementation of the instructions published on 1st March 2017. Recognition as a Military Design Organisation verifies and expands the established practices between Patria and the Finnish Defence Forces taken place for decades. The approval covers design of aircraft structures, systems, gas turbine power plants and software.



The Finnish military aviation authority is an authority operating in connection with the Air Force Command. The authority enhances the best practices in military aviation and harmonisation of the military aviation standards internationally. Setting and monitoring the military aviation requirements affects the development of the safety and practices as well as secures the continuous development of operation.





Patria is a trusted provider of defence, security and aviation life cycle support services and technology solutions. Besides Finland, the Group has operations in Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Poland, Croatia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States and South Africa. Patria employs 2,800 professionals. Patria is owned by the State of Finland (50.1%) and Norwegian Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS (49.9%).



